The Resistance has been presented with another hunk of red meat from the mainstream media, in this case in the form of a New York Times article:

EXCLUSIVE: Rosenstein discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to oust Trump in the days after Comey was fired in May 2017. Rosenstein also discussed wearing a wire to secretly record his conversations with Trump. https://t.co/lq3iWOqM1r w/@adamgoldmanNYT — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) September 21, 2018

Huge scoop by ⁦@adamgoldmanNYT⁩ and ⁦@nytmike⁩ on Rod Rosenstein talking about secretly recording Trump and raising 25th amendment in the Comey firing aftermath https://t.co/IJTpHUpkP4 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 21, 2018

Most sources for the claims in the article are not named, but one is, and that’s the subject of the entire “huge scoop,” who called the story factually incorrect:

Mr. Rosenstein disputed this account. “The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” he said in a statement. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

The Times’ use of anonymous sources peaked when they published an op-ed written by somebody said was a senior official in the Trump administration, and these anonymous sources are or were reportedly inside the DOJ:

Rosenstein pushing back on NYT report saying it is "inaccurate and factually incorrect," our @LauraAJarrett reporting. WH not commenting for now. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 21, 2018

Rosenstein says this is "inaccurate and factually incorrect." NYT must believe its sources are rock solid. https://t.co/Y57GeAmYiN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 21, 2018

Or else they just really like the story. It’s not like the Times has had a super-credible week.

Also, the Times’ “huge scoop” doesn’t completely add up as far as Katie Pavlich is concerned:

If Rosenstein really thought the Comey firing was this bad, why would he agree to put his name on a letter recommending Comey be fired? I don’t buy this story, especially without any on the record sourcing. https://t.co/R1Ud3Rr1w5 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 21, 2018

