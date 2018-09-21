The Resistance has been presented with another hunk of red meat from the mainstream media, in this case in the form of a New York Times article:

Most sources for the claims in the article are not named, but one is, and that’s the subject of the entire “huge scoop,” who called the story factually incorrect:

Mr. Rosenstein disputed this account.

“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” he said in a statement. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

The Times’ use of anonymous sources peaked when they published an op-ed written by somebody said was a senior official in the Trump administration, and these anonymous sources are or were reportedly inside the DOJ:

Or else they just really like the story. It’s not like the Times has had a super-credible week.

Also, the Times’ “huge scoop” doesn’t completely add up as far as Katie Pavlich is concerned:

Hmm.

YOU make the call!

