The New York Times recently ended up being shamed into adding a correction to their story about a State Department expenditure for curtains that was clearly intended to give readers the impression that the purchase decision made by Nikki Haley and the Trump administration instead of the Obama administration.

On Fox News Thursday evening, Haley said the Times had all the facts but decided to put an anti-Trump admin spin on it anyway, which ended up just adding another item to the mountain of “fake news” examples:

Nikki Haley on the New York Times' curtain story: "I hadn’t even taken the job when these curtains were picked out. And so, the idea that this came out, we told the reporters that these were the facts. They knew the facts and they released the story anyway." pic.twitter.com/fTycNbcKNO — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 21, 2018

The NY Times deserves every bit of ridicule and all the “fake news” accusations they’ve heard because of that story.

no doubt @nytimes have learnt their lesson and will never do anything like this again… — Crystal Haze (@crystaldhaze) September 21, 2018

LOL!

The New York Times recently asked readers to help provide examples of the media pushing misleading political stories, but it turns out that all they have to do is read their own paper.

***

Related:

SERIOUSLY!? Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg applauds NY Times for ‘holding itself accountable’ for Nikki Haley hit piece