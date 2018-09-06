Senator Cory Booker’s “Spartacus” act during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing earlier today sparked big applause from the Left, including the DCCC:
Senator Cory Booker displayed the kind of political courage today that Republican leaders don't possess. Thank you for exposing the truth, Senator.
RT if you stand with him. #StopKavanaugh
— DCCC (@dccc) September 6, 2018
“Political courage”? Who wants to tell them?
This tweet has already aged poorly. The documents were cleared for release 4AM this morning and Booker knew it. Center-ring grandstanding by a senate clown. T-Bone is proud of him.
— Bill (@Cavaturaccioli) September 6, 2018
The truth being they were already cleared. Nice!👍🏻
— Ft LawnSC 007❌ (@Dzor22) September 6, 2018
Fact check: TRUE.
You wanna retract that statement? 😆
— gab.ai/PattiAnn (@PattiAnn316) September 6, 2018
Ha! As if.