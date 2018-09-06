Senator Cory Booker’s “Spartacus” act during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing earlier today sparked big applause from the Left, including the DCCC:

“Political courage”? Who wants to tell them?

Fact check: TRUE.

Ha! As if.

Tags: Cory BookerJudge Brett KavanaughSCOTUSSpartacusSupreme Court