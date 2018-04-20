Recently The New Yorker ran an article full of extreme hyperventilation about Chick-fil-A opening in Manhattan:

The largest Chick-Fil-A recently opened in Manhattan — the same restaurant chain NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wants people to boycott:

Trending

How are those grave concerns and calls for a boycott going? It doesn’t appear too many people have been scared off by the Left’s warnings:

Oh the horror!

The progressive safe spaces in New York might be as crowded as Chick-fil-A for the foreseeable future.

***

Related:

LOL! Iowahawk tells The New Yorker how to create a safe space from Chick-fil-A, wins Twitter

Smooth MOOOVE: Jill Filipovic’s attempt to slam Chick-fil-A, Jesus, and Christianity BACKFIRES deliciously

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chick-Fil-AThe New Yorker