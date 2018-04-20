Recently The New Yorker ran an article full of extreme hyperventilation about Chick-fil-A opening in Manhattan:

Chick-fil-A’s arrival in New York City feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism. https://t.co/wnhMrMBN6z — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 13, 2018

The largest Chick-Fil-A recently opened in Manhattan — the same restaurant chain NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wants people to boycott:

In 2016, Bill de Blasio called for a boycott of Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A just opened its largest restaurant ever in NYC https://t.co/jS66TJk7Oc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 30, 2018

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urges New Yorkers to boycott Chick-fil-A https://t.co/vowVlnQoqg pic.twitter.com/VUNjIjNIzz — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 6, 2016

How are those grave concerns and calls for a boycott going? It doesn’t appear too many people have been scared off by the Left’s warnings:

Happening now at a 'creepy' @ChickfilA location in midtown NYC. Guess everyone forgot to read that article in this week's @NewYorker 🤷🏾‍♂️🙅🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WoGtZIfYV0 — Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) April 20, 2018

Oh the horror!

Are they passing out bibles to all those people? https://t.co/IkPHsKfcxO — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2018

Why would New Yorkers patronize a restaurant that offers really good food, friendly service and fair prices. They are better than this… https://t.co/bVMuaoQ6lt — bdhumbert (@bdhumbert) April 20, 2018

The progressive safe spaces in New York might be as crowded as Chick-fil-A for the foreseeable future.

***

Related:

LOL! Iowahawk tells The New Yorker how to create a safe space from Chick-fil-A, wins Twitter

Smooth MOOOVE: Jill Filipovic’s attempt to slam Chick-fil-A, Jesus, and Christianity BACKFIRES deliciously