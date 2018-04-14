As Twitchy told you yesterday, The New Yorker drew a whole bunch of mockery for publishing this piece about what’s leaving some progressives in NYC cowering in fear:
Chick-fil-A’s arrival in New York City feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism. https://t.co/wnhMrMBN6z
— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 13, 2018
In that case, Iowahawk has a hilarious suggestion:
Maybe you should build a wall to keep out those icky foreignershttps://t.co/vUVMO4lk3c
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 13, 2018
Haha!
Once again, if you are frightened by what Trump says about immigrants, you should see what the New Yorker says about people from their own country
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 13, 2018
Simply amazing!
My goodness. The best response I've seen yet.
— Ben at Work (@TVsBen) April 13, 2018
Shut down Twitter for the week, because it’s been won.