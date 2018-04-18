Believe it or not, 2020 isn’t far off in political terms, and one former Obama administration official might throw his hat into the Democrat primary ring very soon. At least that’s what he told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Tuesday evening:

Is Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder running for president? "Yeah, I'm thinking about it," he tells @chrislhayes Watch. pic.twitter.com/HDGUJlxlS1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 18, 2018

That could be a lot of fun!

Bring it on, corruptocrat. Bring it on. https://t.co/YnqAZ2qIsZ — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) April 18, 2018

There might be as many right-of-center people hoping Holder runs as there are left-of-center supporters of the idea:

His campaign is gonna crash fast and furiously https://t.co/amKS7RMCMT — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 18, 2018

I dare him, no double dare him, no I say please please…😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wc0nDDWXKa — C C proud Covfefe (@CeliaCh24609512) April 18, 2018

Whaaaat? This better news than John Hickenlooper hinting he's running in 2020. https://t.co/zXs6vpb0sk — NealeOBooks (@NealeOBooks) April 18, 2018

