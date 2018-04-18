Believe it or not, 2020 isn’t far off in political terms, and one former Obama administration official might throw his hat into the Democrat primary ring very soon. At least that’s what he told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Tuesday evening:

That could be a lot of fun!

Trending

There might be as many right-of-center people hoping Holder runs as there are left-of-center supporters of the idea:

***

Related:

Eric Holder says he’ll sue over census citizenship question, gets schooled

WHOOPS! Eric Holder’s defense of Andrew McCabe backfires BADLY (and speaks volumes)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignDonald Trumperic holder