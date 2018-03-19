Former Attorney General Eric Holder believes the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to be an attack on the bureau:

Wait, something doesn’t quite add up:

It was in fact the FBI’s Office of Personal Responsibility who recommended McCabe’s firing, but if Holder doesn’t believe us, here’s the Washington Post:

His firing — which was recommended by the FBI office that handles discipline — stems from a Justice Department inspector general investigation that found McCabe authorized the disclosure of sensitive information to the media about a Clinton-related case, then misled investigators about his actions in the matter, people familiar with the matter have said. He stepped down earlier this year from the No. 2 job in the bureau after FBI Director Christopher A. Wray was briefed on the inspector general’s findings, though he technically was still an employee.

With that in mind, what was Holder really saying in that tweet?

Some people do seem to be getting a little nervous!

