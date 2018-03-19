Former Attorney General Eric Holder believes the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to be an attack on the bureau:

I said about 8 months ago that the actions and integrity of the men & women at DOJ/FBI would be unfairly questioned. It’s happening. And it will get worse. Be prepared, be strong. You have the support of millions committed to truth, justice and the defense of this nation — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 18, 2018

Wait, something doesn’t quite add up:

Those of us who aren't insane know that the FBI itself recommended that McCabe be fired. Therefore the FBI proved its own integrity. It doesn't need a lawless former attorney general speaking for it. https://t.co/ZZMXfIZmKy — Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) March 19, 2018

It was in fact the FBI’s Office of Personal Responsibility who recommended McCabe’s firing, but if Holder doesn’t believe us, here’s the Washington Post:

His firing — which was recommended by the FBI office that handles discipline — stems from a Justice Department inspector general investigation that found McCabe authorized the disclosure of sensitive information to the media about a Clinton-related case, then misled investigators about his actions in the matter, people familiar with the matter have said. He stepped down earlier this year from the No. 2 job in the bureau after FBI Director Christopher A. Wray was briefed on the inspector general’s findings, though he technically was still an employee.

With that in mind, what was Holder really saying in that tweet?

Corrupt hack warns others not to squeal. https://t.co/PSPWu96ssL — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) March 19, 2018

What this really means: please, please don't rat us out. https://t.co/3ZraZgHg6D — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) March 19, 2018

Translation: We did much worse stuff than has yet been revealed – and it looks like it might come to light – so things are going to get worse. But at least we still have millions of drooling halfwits duped by the MSM who will support us and do our bidding. https://t.co/kTrOf14yQQ — EllidaProject (@EllidaProject) March 19, 2018

Some people do seem to be getting a little nervous!

