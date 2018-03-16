Eric Holder won’t ever be taking home any prizes for self-awareness, but this is pretty bad, even for him.
Holder was speaking at UW-Madison today:
Former AG Eric Holder speaks to a crowd of UW-Madison students (and to Madison Mayor Paul Soglin) pic.twitter.com/hpDLP1xqZA
— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) March 16, 2018
That’s where he dropped this little bomb:
.@EricHolder points to reporters: We like the media. Unlike our president.
— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) March 16, 2018
Oh, Holder likes the media, all right:
Yea. But in like a stalker sort of way: Eric Holder's DOJ spied on reporters. https://t.co/CsY5RwmkRf
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 16, 2018
Holder’s DOJ literally spied on the media. https://t.co/FyY8EZHaWm
— Josh Perry | 287 Days Until Christmas 🎄🎅🎁 (@MrJoshPerry) March 16, 2018
The Obama administration charged more journalists with a crime for doing their job than all other administrations combined. (Including, of course, the current one.) https://t.co/XHQzKzuVjZ
— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 16, 2018
"I wiretap and level the Espionage Act against you because I love you, baby." https://t.co/x34hrD5jJK
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 16, 2018
Take a seat, Eric. Before you step on any more rakes.
If we know one thing, it's that no one from the Obama administration lives in a glass house.
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 16, 2018