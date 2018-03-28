Once again, former Attorney General Eric Holder seems to think he has some sort of moral authority to speak up on just about anything — even guns and gun safety, if you can believe that.

He too is ready to sue if the 2020 census includes a question on citizenship:

Constitution does not require citizenship question. This is purely political. Trump Administration is trying to rig the 2020 Census (to protect gerrymandering) by intimidating people. Don’t be fooled-some states will unfairly lose funds and representation. We will sue. https://t.co/2R3mZ0FQSp — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 27, 2018

Glad to see this. We've got to take on Trump and the GOP's thinly-veiled attacks on immigrant communities and fair districts. https://t.co/jJVz7ci61P — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) March 27, 2018

He’ll sue because people are intimidated by a question? Why is that?

Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter had a similar question:

Ask yourself why Democrats do not want you to know how many illegal aliens are here.

I'm sure there's a totally legit reason.

Probably the same reason they don;t think you should have to prove your identity to vote. https://t.co/YWniaU5npw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 28, 2018

Asking a citizenship question on the census is intimidation. Asking for voter ID at the polls is intimidation.

Doesn’t get any richer than Eric Holder — Mr. “I Won’t Prosecute Black Panthers with Billy Clubs Standing in Front of a Voting Center" — talking about a basic census question on citizenship “intimidating” people https://t.co/DrIFfGaieF https://t.co/PvMuQKK6mN — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 27, 2018

The Constitution also doesn't require lots of questions asked by the census. Poor argument. https://t.co/CFABO91qSP — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) March 27, 2018

The Constitution doesn't require the census ask about race or gender either, but it does. Did Holder object to those questions?? Pathetic that a lawyer and former AG can make such an asinine argument. https://t.co/UCtuSShMqf — DelrayAve (@DelrayAvener) March 28, 2018

Eric, US v. Moriarity, 106 F. 886, 891 and others establish that questions may be asked in addition to the number of members of household. Your blatant distortion of census requirements and limitations are "purely political" as was your justice department. Kevin. https://t.co/6ncpEqTcmU — Kevin Cavanaugh (R) (@kev4congress) March 28, 2018

It asks a lot of questions not required by the Constitution, like about race. You gonna sue over that one? https://t.co/cHz4jlnSAl — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 27, 2018

You will sue? You mean like Brian Terry's family is doing to you, Mr. Gun-runner? https://t.co/IpSHHCbyHR — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) March 27, 2018

While on the topic of "intimidating people", does the name James Rosen ring a bell? https://t.co/6eHfTLGOOj — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 28, 2018

What are you afraid of? https://t.co/3FiZca14n2 — Terry Schoenfeldt (@TerrySchoenfel1) March 27, 2018

We'll keep appointing judges you keep suing! https://t.co/qxLYNig4sh — Gary Causer (@gary_causer) March 28, 2018

This isn't about representing the American people. This is the Democrats desperately clinging to power and money. #census2020 "Don’t be fooled-some states will unfairly lose funds and representation" https://t.co/UOGLFvZ8GM — Peter (@rhodes_peter1) March 28, 2018

.@EricHolder is lying. What he’s not telling you is that he’s leading the national gerrymandering effort to steal elections for Dems by using illegals in the Census for apportionment. Don’t let him get away with it. https://t.co/KAZOzPhWQf — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 28, 2018

They want people here illegally counted so they can get a bigger piece of the federal pie. We're not fooled Eric. We see how important illegals are to democrats. Harboring and enabling illegals shouldn't be rewarded. https://t.co/B7J4ZYYuEv — Ben Rhodes' Echo Chamber (@dindunuffinyt) March 28, 2018

Honestly, when is the Democratic party just going to add eliminating citizenship altogether to their platform? What is the point of it anymore? https://t.co/OllO1bus0A https://t.co/OllO1bus0A — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 27, 2018

Liberals diluting citizenship down to nothing https://t.co/uhTdMa3CF5 — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) March 27, 2018

"Political" is when you use the IRS and FBI and FISA courts to target your political opponents. Adjusting Congressional districts and electoral votes to ensure people who have no legal right to vote do not interfere in our elections is not political. It's responsible. https://t.co/dy0K8nadp1 — Mark Anderson (@ispyradio) March 28, 2018

Among other things, the census, by counting citizens, establishes the number of representatives a state is entitled to. Eric Holder, who obviously wants to count illegals as citizens, is the one rigging elections. He should be disbarred for this. https://t.co/ifLtvrqn8p — LibertyPhysics (@LibertyPhysics) March 28, 2018

If they are legal immigrants who are not yet citizens, there's no reason for them to avoid answering a question on the 2020 Census. Unless you're suggesting you think that states should get federal representatives for their illegal populations? https://t.co/zsbgCmBzEy — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) March 27, 2018

Constitution does not require Obamacare, or stop-and-frisk. They were purely political. Obamaites are trying to gin up D voters for the midterms by crying intimidation/racism because one census questions asks “Are you a citizen or not?” Don’t be fooled, this is execrable agitprop https://t.co/PvMuQKK6mN — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 27, 2018

Was the Obama administration trying to intimidate people when it asked the very same citizenship question on the ACS? How about when the Clinton administration asked it on the long-form census? Disingenuous hysteria meant to drive midterm turnout https://t.co/PvMuQKK6mN — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 27, 2018

