President Trump announced last night that he’d approved missile strikes on chemical weapon facilities in Syria. Ana Navarro suspects it’s possible Trump had ulterior motives:

It is true Trump may have ordered strikes against Syria to distract attention from Comey book & Cohen investigation It is true Assad is committing genocide. The international community cannot, must not allow him to kill Syrians ppl w/impunity The two, are not mutually exclusive — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 14, 2018

Greg Gutfeld knows exactly what would have been said otherwise:

please note: if he didn't strike Syria, she would have said it's because he's in Putins pocket. https://t.co/tsEQXUXfMd — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 14, 2018

Yep! Is there any doubt that’s the approach that would have been taken?

@ananavarro you are an idiot, sure France & UK signed on to cover for Trump. @CNN this is why nobody watches your propaganda stop putting morons on! — L Kaye 🇺🇸 (@Liberty4Life73) April 14, 2018

Why would he need to distract from that, it is going in his favor, Did you watch the comey interview? Not good for Lynch/Clinton/Mcabe. — CW(Patriot Truth) (@chrispprn) April 14, 2018

Navarro’s tweet is more proof that no matter what happens, there’s an anti-Trump narrative for it.

***

Related:

‘INSTANT classic!’ Greg Gutfeld presents ‘Hillary’s Greatest Hits’

‘This is a very funny bit!’: Left, right and center come together to mock Ana Navarro over ‘free’ Paul Ryan wish list