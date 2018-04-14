President Trump announced last night that he’d approved missile strikes on chemical weapon facilities in Syria. Ana Navarro suspects it’s possible Trump had ulterior motives:

Greg Gutfeld knows exactly what would have been said otherwise:

Yep! Is there any doubt that’s the approach that would have been taken?

Navarro’s tweet is more proof that no matter what happens, there’s an anti-Trump narrative for it.

