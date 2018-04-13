 

Breaking news out of D.C. where President Trump just ordered military strikes on Syria over the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons last week:

Trump called Assad a “monster” during the address:

The U.K. and France will participate in the attack(s) as well:

Trump hinted that the attacks could go on for some time:

Trump also called out Russia and Iran for their support of Assad:

Trump went on to hit Russia on not keeping its promise to rid Syria of chemical weapons in 2013:

And we’re seeing early reports of blasts heard in Damascus, Syria’s capital:

***

