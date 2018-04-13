Breaking news out of D.C. where President Trump just ordered military strikes on Syria over the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons last week:

#BREAKING Trump announces he ordered airstrikes on Syria. Says the operation “is now underway.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 14, 2018

In Friday night announcement, Trump says he has ordered military strikes against Syrian government in retaliation for Assad’s chemical weapon attacks against his own people — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) April 14, 2018

Trump called Assad a “monster” during the address:

“These are crimes of a monster” – @realDonaldTrump on justification for strikes on Assad regime assets. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) April 14, 2018

The U.K. and France will participate in the attack(s) as well:

.@realDonaldTrump announces he ordered the U.S. military to attack targets in Syria in cooperation w/ allies France & the UK. — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) April 14, 2018

Trump hinted that the attacks could go on for some time:

Trump says the coalition is prepared to continue strikes “until the Syria regime stops its use” of chemical weapons — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) April 14, 2018

Trump also called out Russia and Iran for their support of Assad:

Trump calls out Russia and Iran for supporting Assad: “what kind of nation wants to be associated with the mass modern of innocent men, women, and children?” — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) April 14, 2018

"To Iran & to Russia, I ask, what kind of nation wants to be associated with the mass murder" of innocents. @realDonaldTrump — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) April 14, 2018

Trump went on to hit Russia on not keeping its promise to rid Syria of chemical weapons in 2013:

"In 2013, Putin and his government promised the world that they would guarantee the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons. Assad's recent attack and today's response are the direct result of Russia's failure to keep that promise." -POTUS #Syria — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 14, 2018

And we’re seeing early reports of blasts heard in Damascus, Syria’s capital:

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Loud explosions light up skies over Syrian capital, heavy smoke as President Trump announces airstrikes. — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) April 14, 2018

AFP: Blasts heard in DAMASCUS SYRIA as Trump launches Airstrikes — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 14, 2018

#Breaking: Syrian air-defenses are now active as big explosions heard in #Damascus — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) April 14, 2018

Witnesses say explosions being heard in Damascus, according to Reuters. Strikes are underway, apparently. — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 14, 2018

***