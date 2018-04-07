It was a disappointing 2016 election for Hillary Clinton and her supporters, but thanks to the Greg Gutfeld Show, her longtime fans have an opportunity to keep many of the most notorious moments of her political career for posterity:

No album collection is complete without Hillary's Greatest Hits! #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/bIUqrhP31k — Greg Gutfeld Show (@GregGutfeldShow) April 8, 2018

The reviews are in:

A great walk down memory lane… https://t.co/a9Fa9D8edn — Anna Pinyon (@AnnaPinyon) April 8, 2018

Going to be an instant classic! Ordering mine now!#MAGA https://t.co/3S2dE2EABL — DeplorableinCO (@DeplorableinCO) April 8, 2018

OMG😱 "Hillary's greatest hits, had me laughing so hard I was crying!

Great job! 👍 — Ronda Draper (@RondaDraper6) April 8, 2018

And because Clinton’s still touring the country offering excuses and scapegoats for her 2016 loss, perhaps there will be even more quotes to add to that playlist in the future.