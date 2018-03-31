Yesterday, California Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned five illegal aliens who were facing deportation:

Amid a brewing legal battle with the Trump administration over California’s liberal immigration policies, Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday granted pre-Easter pardons to five immigrants facing possible deportation. They were among 56 pardons and 14 commutations that the Democratic governor handed down ahead of the Sunday holiday. The majority were convicted of drug-related or other nonviolent crimes, according to Brown’s office. Executive clemency is particularly significant for immigrants, since they can be deported for old convictions, even if they have legal resident status. By forgiving their criminal records, Brown eliminates the grounds on which they could be targeted for removal from the country.

Dan Bongino took a hammer to the “priorities” of those super-progressive politicians who run California:

So, just to be clear, in California you get a pardon from the liberal Governor for actual crimes while the Sheriffs, who actually enforce our immigration laws, are under threat of potential arrest for doing so? We are living in an abyss of stupidity. https://t.co/wCL4483CEb — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 31, 2018

It’s just beyond belief.

The Renegade State of California. Just like in Cuba. Citizens are treated like shit and get Zero protection or human rights. While tourists and non citizens get everything the island has to offer. #StopSantuaryStates — Carlos Simancas 🔸 (@CarlosSimancas) March 31, 2018

We, the people of California, are screaming for help! These liberal progressives are destroying the only place I've ever lived and love. My entire family lives here and we have watched these insane politicians create policies to destroy the state and endanger our residents. — ConservatIveSoCalGal (@DebraJarvis2) March 31, 2018

Like most things they touch, the liberals have turned this upside down. — ConservativeGuru (@Mrcool327) March 31, 2018

While pardoning those in the country illegally, those same California lefties are fighting back hard against federal government insistence that state officials obey federal immigration laws as well as the Trump administration reinstating a citizenship question to the U.S. census. Priorities!