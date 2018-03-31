Yesterday, California Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned five illegal aliens who were facing deportation:

Amid a brewing legal battle with the Trump administration over California’s liberal immigration policies, Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday granted pre-Easter pardons to five immigrants facing possible deportation.

They were among 56 pardons and 14 commutations that the Democratic governor handed down ahead of the Sunday holiday. The majority were convicted of drug-related or other nonviolent crimes, according to Brown’s office.

Executive clemency is particularly significant for immigrants, since they can be deported for old convictions, even if they have legal resident status. By forgiving their criminal records, Brown eliminates the grounds on which they could be targeted for removal from the country.

Dan Bongino took a hammer to the “priorities” of those super-progressive politicians who run California:

It’s just beyond belief.

While pardoning those in the country illegally, those same California lefties are fighting back hard against federal government insistence that state officials obey federal immigration laws as well as the Trump administration reinstating a citizenship question to the U.S. census. Priorities!

