The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that it would be suing the State of California, Gov. Jerry Brown, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for interfering with federal immigration activities.

Thanks, New York Times: it’s the Justice Department’s “boldest attack yet on the state,” not “a lawsuit to compel California to recognize existing federal immigration law.”

The Justice Department said Tuesday it plans to sue the state of California, Gov. Jerry Brown and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for interfering with federal immigration activities. The lawsuit is targeting three state laws signed by Brown that limit the enforcement of federal immigration law. The Justice Department is still reviewing other states for possible legal action, a senior official told CBS News. There are five other states considered to have so-called “sanctuary cities.”

[Quickly scans 10th Amendment] Oh, this should be good. https://t.co/3nFfpWWn8R — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 7, 2018

One would think that is how this might work, except SCOTUS just spent Obama's presidency telling states that the federal government's broad, undoubted power over immigration preempts state laws that serve as an obstacle to federal enforcement. (AZ v. US. Sortuva big deal.) https://t.co/PYBLjI5Cww — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 7, 2018

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will reportedly make the announcement in Sacramento Thursday.

Update:

Gov. Moonbeam is not amused:

At a time of unprecedented political turmoil, Jeff Sessions has come to California to further divide and polarize America. Jeff, these political stunts may be the norm in Washington, but they don’t work here. SAD!!! — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) March 7, 2018

