The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that it would be suing the State of California, Gov. Jerry Brown, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for interfering with federal immigration activities.

Thanks, New York Times: it’s the Justice Department’s “boldest attack yet on the state,” not “a lawsuit to compel California to recognize existing federal immigration law.”

CBS News reports:

The Justice Department said Tuesday it plans to sue the state of California, Gov. Jerry Brown and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for interfering with federal immigration activities. The lawsuit is targeting three state laws signed by Brown that limit the enforcement of federal immigration law.

The Justice Department is still reviewing other states for possible legal action, a senior official told CBS News. There are five other states considered to have so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will reportedly make the announcement in Sacramento Thursday.

