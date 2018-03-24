The #MarchForOurLives has brought out a whole lot of anti-NRA signs (as well as Democrat politicians taking part in the totally “nonpartisan” protest), but few sum up the calls for civil gun debate in the wake of the Parkland shooting more than this one about Florda Senator Marco Rubio:

Remember when we told you about the march’s organizers saying this “is not a political issue”? A lot of people didn’t get that memo.

Classy as always.

Trending

It’s become all about politics, sadly.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MarchForOurLives2nd Amendmentgun controlmarco rubio