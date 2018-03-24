The #MarchForOurLives has brought out a whole lot of anti-NRA signs (as well as Democrat politicians taking part in the totally “nonpartisan” protest), but few sum up the calls for civil gun debate in the wake of the Parkland shooting more than this one about Florda Senator Marco Rubio:

This #MarchForOurLives attacks Marco Rubio for his Catholic faith and draws a blood cross on his forehead. pic.twitter.com/4zrhlkQreN — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 24, 2018

Remember when we told you about the march’s organizers saying this “is not a political issue”? A lot of people didn’t get that memo.

I guess we've moved long past the media lectures about civil and responsible rhetoric. No concerns about the dangers being created by this rhetoric? https://t.co/GnX6qpmYrC — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 24, 2018

Classy as always.

Reasonable people can disagree on how to solve this issue. Never mind. https://t.co/38inQRPpbv — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 24, 2018

Liberals are so loving https://t.co/UBDwMozdRQ — Curry (@rolljags_94) March 24, 2018

I'll take, 'images the MSM will ignore' for $400, Alex https://t.co/lAnQ2IBjz7 — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) March 24, 2018

Absolutely disgusting, these #MarchForOurLives fools will convince no one https://t.co/HwXYZBVCZU — Nick M. (@Mazula05) March 24, 2018

Yea that's going bring people together to solve problems. Let's face it they just want to complain they don't care about actual solutions. https://t.co/L4L5yRpjw1 — Daniel Nichols (@Danielnichols79) March 24, 2018

It’s become all about politics, sadly.