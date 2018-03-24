This is according to the organizers of the “March for Our Lives”:

The event is not a political one, organizers claim. “School safety is not a political issue,” a mission statement on the organization’s website reads. “There cannot be two sides to doing everything in our power to ensure the lives and futures of children who are at risk of dying when they should be learning, playing, and growing.”

“Not a political issue”? For some reason we’re quite skeptical of that!

DNC Chair @TomPerez delivering a stem winder just off the main march, yelling into the bullhorn that everyone listening needs to vote in November #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Xj8Ycu0vQt — Alex Roarty (@Alex_Roarty) March 24, 2018

Sample of the speech he gave pic.twitter.com/K8zWVcgtWj — Alex Roarty (@Alex_Roarty) March 24, 2018

Get out the vote! #MarchForOurLives with Tom Perez and Kathleen Matthews. pic.twitter.com/U6wgeEU79J — Joann Weiner (@DCECON) March 24, 2018

Democrat politicians are of course all over it as well:

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin shakes hands at March for Our Lives in Chicago, Ill. pic.twitter.com/Xk5cBLe9JR — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) March 24, 2018

#PA18 Conor Lamb just arrived to a loud ovation. Greeting a few of the young people in attendance. pic.twitter.com/UdB97azaoI — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) March 24, 2018

Join us this morning at the #MarchForOurLivesDC as Nancy marches alongside thousands of students from all over the country calling for action to #EndGunViolence. #NeverAgain Watch LIVE here at approximately 10am ET → https://t.co/V5JThnaTF7 pic.twitter.com/LNRquFG6yq — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) March 24, 2018

Well, you get the point. “Nonpartisan”? Ha!