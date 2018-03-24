This is according to the organizers of the “March for Our Lives”:

The event is not a political one, organizers claim.

“School safety is not a political issue,” a mission statement on the organization’s website reads. “There cannot be two sides to doing everything in our power to ensure the lives and futures of children who are at risk of dying when they should be learning, playing, and growing.”

“Not a political issue”? For some reason we’re quite skeptical of that!

Trending

Democrat politicians are of course all over it as well:

Well, you get the point. “Nonpartisan”? Ha!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MarchForOurLives2nd AmendmentDonald Trumpgun control