Hillary Clinton, as part of her “Of course I’m not bitter why do you ask” world tour, is speaking about Russian intrusion in the U.S. election season and asked this question:

.@HillaryClinton: "How did the Russians know how to target their messages so precisely?" Last year the former presidential candidate questioned whether Cambridge Analytica were involved in Russia's alleged attempt to influence the U.S. election. #CambridgeAnalyticaUSA pic.twitter.com/8varOIJRfB — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 20, 2018

Clinton asked specifically how the Russians knew to target Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. But maybe the more relevant question is how the Clinton campaign didn’t know to put greater emphasis on those states.

Russians kept Hillary out of Wisconsin. https://t.co/9jEuwBUf3Q — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2018

"And how did the Russians stop me visiting the Mid West in 2016?" https://t.co/Q58FypWwiT — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) March 21, 2018

The Russians work in mysterious ways. But hey, somebody’s gotta take the blame, and it ain’t gonna be Hillary!

"Every search engine, every site they go into is repeating these fabrications." Wow. Sounds like Cambridge Analytica controlled the entire world wide web. That explains how Hillary got tricked into going to Arizona instead of Wisconsin. https://t.co/8vaga6plnE — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 21, 2018

It’s always somebody else’s fault.

The elephant in the room: Hillary Clinton regards the American people with contempt. Her condescending insistence that voters are stupid people easily manipulated by memes and social media hoaxes tells you all you need to know. She thinks someone else out-manipulated her. https://t.co/1sOUGygkr7 — Hebrew Hand Grenade 🇺🇸NRA Life Member Since 2015 (@Jarhead_Jew) March 21, 2018

Also Hillary Clinton’s idea of “outreach” to some voters in those states and others might have had something to do with public opinion of her.

