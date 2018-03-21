Hillary Clinton, as part of her “Of course I’m not bitter why do you ask” world tour, is speaking about Russian intrusion in the U.S. election season and asked this question:

Clinton asked specifically how the Russians knew to target Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. But maybe the more relevant question is how the Clinton campaign didn’t know to put greater emphasis on those states.

The Russians work in mysterious ways. But hey, somebody’s gotta take the blame, and it ain’t gonna be Hillary!

It’s always somebody else’s fault.

Also Hillary Clinton’s idea of “outreach” to some voters in those states and others might have had something to do with public opinion of her.

