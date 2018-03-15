Earlier this week, we told you how outlets like CNN and the Washington Post tried to spin Hillary Clinton’s disgusting remarks about Trump voters. Salon isn’t even bothering with the spin; they’re just straight up defending her:

Hillary Clinton was right: The parts of America that support Trump are stuck in the past https://t.co/uMHZ5R4ebX — Salon (@Salon) March 15, 2018

We’d post some excerpts from Chauncey DeVega’s piece, but honestly, the whole thing is just so mind-numbingly awful, we’re not even sure where to start. Suffice it to say, these are some serious feats of intellectual acrobatics.

What about those same parts that previously voted for Obama and her husband? — More Snark Please (@MoreSnarkPlease) March 15, 2018

Salon doesn’t have time to talk about that.