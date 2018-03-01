Senator Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor to explain the reason he’d be opposing a Trump judicial nominee, and it wasn’t because of qualifications:
Schumer Will Vote ‘No’ On Judicial Nominee Because He Is White https://t.co/91dPJfhUXW pic.twitter.com/Ai3e77SKM3
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 1, 2018
Sen. Schumer: “Quattlebaum replaces not one, but two scuttled Obama nominees who were African American…I’ll be voting no.”
Me: Schumer voting “no” on judicial nominee because he’s white
Lib Twitter: YOU’RE TAKING HIM OUT OF CONTEXT! https://t.co/E1ffmX5cjV
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) March 1, 2018
Here’s what Schumer said:
Rep. Trey Gowdy took Schumer to the woodshed over those remarks:
I hate to interrupt Senator Schumer with facts. But one nominee was withdrawn because of a significant bond issue, while the other became the Chief Justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court.https://t.co/Hoj9e1xWhs
— Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) March 1, 2018
In addition, Senator Schumer did not oppose a recent white nominee in South Carolina also nominated by President Trump.
— Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) March 1, 2018
Marvin Quattlebaum is uniquely well qualified for the bench and universally respected by all in South Carolina. Hopefully Senator Schumer can find a way to look at really unusual factors (like qualifications) in the future.
— Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) March 1, 2018
Ouch!
I love this guy. https://t.co/oLKxBpUN0J
— Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) March 1, 2018
