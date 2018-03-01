Senator Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor to explain the reason he’d be opposing a Trump judicial nominee, and it wasn’t because of qualifications:

Trending

Here’s what Schumer said:

Rep. Trey Gowdy took Schumer to the woodshed over those remarks:

Ouch!

***

Related:

MIC DROP: Guy Benson OBLITERATES Schumer for opposing Trump’s judicial nominee for being WHITE

WATCH: Trey Gowdy goes OFF during hearing about FBI agents’ anti-Trump texts

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck Schumerjudicial nomineesTrey Gowdy