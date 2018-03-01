Sen. Chuck Schumer took it upon himself to oppose Trump’s judicial nominee NOT because he wasn’t knowledgeable, or qualified or even because he was chosen by a Republican.

Nope, he opposed him for his skin color.

Can you imagine the sh*tfit the Left would throw if someone blatantly opposed a judge because he was black? Or a woman?

What happened to character over color, Chuck?

Shameless: Schumer opposes Trump judicial nominee bc he's white & Obama's 2 failed noms for the slot were black. Because racial diversity on the bench is super important! Schumer filibustered Miguel Estrada seven times. Leaked memos exposed Dem strategy as explicitly racial. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 1, 2018

Filibustered another minority because he wasn’t Chuck’s minority of choice.

Wow, dude.

Why is Schumer even voting? He's white. He should "resist" his white privilege. — JHam (@jhamATL) March 1, 2018

White privilege and stuff.

Chuck does what he's told to do, like any good politician. — joeh1221 (@joeh1221) March 1, 2018

Like any good Democrat.

FIFY.

Although sometimes when we watch how some Republicans behave there may be more truth to the whole ‘good politician’ thing.

Is that why the Democrats were so eager to get Justice Thomas on the bench? Oh, wait.. — Fred Fredburger (@KaBucchi) March 1, 2018

Yeah.

Oh, wait indeed.

