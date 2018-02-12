The 2018 Winter Olympics are off and running, and in spite of the fact that a lot of mainstream media coverage has been focused on fawning over North Korea’s representation at the Games, there’s a much darker side to the coverage:

The Koch Industries commercials kind of suck some of the joy out of the Olympics. Being reminded that they bought our country every 10 minutes blows. — Katie Reece-Spencer (@KReeceSpencer) February 12, 2018

Koch Industry ads have caused a triggering among some viewers of the Olympics, and this is just a small sample:

Holy shit this ad for Koch Industries trying to pretend they’re not the most evil empire on the face of planet earth. It should’ve said: “We believe in destroying the planet and raping it of all its resources while poisoning you to death with pollution. Also we created Trump.” — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) February 12, 2018

While you’re watching the Olympics, remember that those Koch Industries ads are an attempt at damage control for the Koch brothers’ continuing assault on working Americans. — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) February 12, 2018

Really hate that the Olympics have Koch Industries as a sponsor. Those bastard fuckers are trying to make themselves look like a friendly mom n pop company. They are pure evil, nothing less. — Matt (@matt_schuler) February 12, 2018

These Koch Industries ads during the Olympics are really pissing me off. — TulumChica (@tulumchica) February 12, 2018

I just lost my shit at the Koch company having the nerve to put up an inspirational commercial during Olympics coverage. — Katie Schenkel (@JustPlainTweets) February 12, 2018

#olympics Koch industries, the Koch brothers hate democracy, they want an unchecked oligarchy, they are a cancer on democracy. — cincowingo (@trumpolini5) February 12, 2018

Getting really tired of the Koch propaganda on NBC's Olympic coverage. — Lee Fuell (@LeeFuell) February 12, 2018

Fuck these Olympic commercials from Koch Industries. Get out of here don’t ruin this for me. — Tyler B (@tylerbeals1) February 12, 2018

Good gosh. The #Koch brothers not only want to ruin America, they are ruining the #Olympics, too with their @Koch_Industries. — McBlondeLand (@McBlondeLand) February 12, 2018

I'm sorry what the actual fuck was that Koch propaganda nonsense on my Olympics? — NastyWoman (@outdoorgirl_27) February 12, 2018

The Koch industries commercials during the Olympics make me want to vomit — HoustonM (@m3houston) February 11, 2018

these gaslighting Koch industries commercials during the olympics make me so angry — kylie sparks (@kyliesparks) February 10, 2018

Well done, @nbc. Accepting advertisement dollars from Koch Industries. Your hypocrisy knows no bounds. @NBCOlympics — Olympic (non)Athlete (not)from Russia (@jvbond014) February 12, 2018

Every time that Koch Industries commercial comes on I start to vomit. They are the antithesis of everything the Olympic Games stand for. — Michelle Witte (@michellewitte) February 12, 2018

And then there's the #Olympics commercials for Koch Industries. Fuck. The. Hell. Off. You. Horrible. Fucking. People. — Susie (@ponyace) February 12, 2018

Glad those stupid Koch ads during the Olympics are meaningless because they piss me off.

They're scared to show what products to boycott. — Dump Drumpf tRump (@iminbeastmode) February 12, 2018

The Koch brothers are sponsoring the Olympics and I am nauseated. — Velvet Jones (@dcmadness202) February 12, 2018

Not sure what the Koch Brothers are trying to accomplish by advertising on the Olympics – they have nothing but disdain for the kind of people who compete there. And watch. — yobaba (@yoyobaba) February 12, 2018

What’s up with all that #Koch propaganda/ commercials during the Olympics? I thought they already spent all their PR budget on the GOP — Kandi (@yuma2009) February 12, 2018

Well, you get the point.

Koch Industries had the audacity to run a commercial during the Olympics. @KochIndustries Boycott Koch. Get big money out of politics. — Sarah21 (@mimix3) February 11, 2018

Maybe if billionaire Dem backer Tom Steyer took out an ad the progressive concern about “getting money out of politics” would be temporarily suspended.