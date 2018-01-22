The Democrats gave in on Monday and agreed to a temporary government funding bill, which has left many in the party feeling dejected and jaded. Sen. Cory Booker ended up sounding like he was submitting ideas for really depressing greeting cards:

If this country hasn’t broken your heart, you probably don’t love Her enough. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 22, 2018

Did T-Bone write that one?

"Tone it down a notch." – Kylo Ren https://t.co/Nivt9HIcbH — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 23, 2018

In a couple years Booker could have the most melodramatic presidential campaign ever!

Whatever T-bone. — Hair (@SHannitysHair) January 23, 2018

this candidate for president is sincere and heartfelt af, man. https://t.co/X5VqBL56Fs — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) January 23, 2018

"It's not you, it's me" The Country https://t.co/eS8SeGcToV — Marc Logic (@marcannem96) January 23, 2018

Cory Booker is like pic.twitter.com/JUS4hFOFxx — Kevin (@kevin58477696) January 23, 2018

Cory Booker, trying his hand at writing bad country music: https://t.co/qSqOvKaeKN — Caleb Jordan Schulz (@Based_Jedi) January 23, 2018

If you don't drunk-text this country at 2:00 a.m. asking her if she's still up, you probably don't love Her enough. https://t.co/bNh1qLPuHR — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) January 23, 2018

Creepy. Don't be surprised if a future tweet is something about America, she asked to be hit. https://t.co/BRIGRCwwHU — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) January 23, 2018

If this country has broken your heart, you've never lived anywhere else. https://t.co/Td1gMf2z8V — Joel Engel (@joelengel) January 23, 2018

Sanctimony so contrived and phony it becomes self-parody https://t.co/OXDUWjfA5A — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) January 23, 2018

***

