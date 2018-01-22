The Democrats gave in on Monday and agreed to a temporary government funding bill, which has left many in the party feeling dejected and jaded. Sen. Cory Booker ended up sounding like he was submitting ideas for really depressing greeting cards:

Did T-Bone write that one?

In a couple years Booker could have the most melodramatic presidential campaign ever!

