At today’s DHS hearing, Sen. Cory Booker hiked up his pants and put on a show:
Booker in Nielsen hearing: "Your silence and amnesia is complicit."
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 16, 2018
And then he got personal for a minute:
Booker said he cried when Durbin called him to tell him about what happened in the White House meeting.
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 16, 2018
"When Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage," Booker says. "And for you not to feel that hurt and that pain and to dismiss the questions of my colleagues … with tens of millions Americans hurting right now because they're worried about what happened in the White House." pic.twitter.com/0MS9t8WWM0
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2018
What a coincidence! We’re crying right now! Tears of laughter, that is.
Tears of rage
Tears of grief
Why must I always be the thief? https://t.co/kdQKzvo6jU
— Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) January 16, 2018
You know it gets real when Cory shuts his eyes pic.twitter.com/I0xAagIEF8
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 16, 2018
He may never recover from this trauma.
COME ON https://t.co/4FBZcmAAwq
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 16, 2018
OVERREACH ON AISLE 3 https://t.co/yPStyGo3uZ
— Just Brad (@bradcundiff) January 16, 2018
And the Oscar goes to … Cory Booker! 🎊🎉🏆
— The Blk Man of Steel (@SupermanHopkins) January 16, 2018
@CoryBooker Jfc man https://t.co/6xVs6wOH53
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 16, 2018
jfc get a-hold of yourselves. https://t.co/Lmf9fjrFuK
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) January 16, 2018
Seriously.
Dem 2020 field in this hearing are being really theatrical.
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 16, 2018
JFC. Gillibrand isn’t the worst 2020 candidate after all. https://t.co/A5nZEZRYeP
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 16, 2018
This guy is the most embarrassing grandstander in the Senate, Ted Cruz included. He’s way too transparent. He needs acting lessons badly. https://t.co/Ov8ThLqrFM
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 16, 2018
Angling for the chick vote
— Chad Sexington (@MetricButtload) January 16, 2018
Ha! He totally is, though.
lol, he did not https://t.co/xCtY9yExNv
— Christine (@cmdeb) January 16, 2018
If he did cry, that’s just pathetic. And if he didn’t, but he says he did, well, that’s actually even more pathetic.
Dear Lord….that is pathetic. https://t.co/hqU4jBGM03
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 16, 2018
So, not a stable genius? https://t.co/Jj3b4jlUOH
— Heather The Very Imminent Past Champion (@winningatmylife) January 16, 2018
Sad!