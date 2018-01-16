At today’s DHS hearing, Sen. Cory Booker hiked up his pants and put on a show:

Booker in Nielsen hearing: "Your silence and amnesia is complicit." — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 16, 2018

And then he got personal for a minute:

Booker said he cried when Durbin called him to tell him about what happened in the White House meeting. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 16, 2018

"When Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage," Booker says. "And for you not to feel that hurt and that pain and to dismiss the questions of my colleagues … with tens of millions Americans hurting right now because they're worried about what happened in the White House." pic.twitter.com/0MS9t8WWM0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2018

What a coincidence! We’re crying right now! Tears of laughter, that is.

Tears of rage

Tears of grief

Why must I always be the thief? https://t.co/kdQKzvo6jU — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) January 16, 2018

You know it gets real when Cory shuts his eyes pic.twitter.com/I0xAagIEF8 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 16, 2018

He may never recover from this trauma.

OVERREACH ON AISLE 3 https://t.co/yPStyGo3uZ — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) January 16, 2018

And the Oscar goes to … Cory Booker! 🎊🎉🏆 — The Blk Man of Steel (@SupermanHopkins) January 16, 2018

Seriously.

Dem 2020 field in this hearing are being really theatrical. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 16, 2018

JFC. Gillibrand isn’t the worst 2020 candidate after all. https://t.co/A5nZEZRYeP — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 16, 2018

This guy is the most embarrassing grandstander in the Senate, Ted Cruz included. He’s way too transparent. He needs acting lessons badly. https://t.co/Ov8ThLqrFM — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 16, 2018

Angling for the chick vote — Chad Sexington (@MetricButtload) January 16, 2018

Ha! He totally is, though.

If he did cry, that’s just pathetic. And if he didn’t, but he says he did, well, that’s actually even more pathetic.

So, not a stable genius? https://t.co/Jj3b4jlUOH — Heather The Very Imminent Past Champion (@winningatmylife) January 16, 2018

Sad!