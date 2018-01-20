In the absence of a deal on DACA, Democrats in the Senate held firm in opposition to a temporary budget deal and at the moment the federal government is in shutdown mode. After the rhetoric we heard from the Dem nominee in 2016 and witnessing what cause they’re currently fighting for, Dan Bongino spelled out where the Dems currently stand:

Amazing, isn’t it?

Trending

***

Related:

Come ON! NBC News journo’s #ReleaseTheMemo spin sends heads crashing to desks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #GovernmentShutdown#SchumerShutdownDACAdan bonginoDemocratsDreamersillegal alienssanctuary cities