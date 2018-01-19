NBC News’ intelligence and national security reporter — the same intrepid journo who wondered if President Trump would jump on a scale to prove his weight — has done yeoman’s work for the Democrats with this doozy:

Russian propagandists and House Republicans have joined together to embrace #releasethememo. https://t.co/NeAelquw9N — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 19, 2018

Really?

We have a member of the Press claiming that the public finding out if our own FBI wrongly spied on someone running for office is a Russia conspiracy. https://t.co/8SGGvMukHT — Lee Doren (@LDoren) January 19, 2018

Transparency is a Russian plot https://t.co/7GqcYwCYk4 — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) January 19, 2018

Yet another item for the “it’s come to this” file.

If recent history holds true the defense might be “insanely misleading but accurate.”

This is extremely misleading But it is what ppl in the media do so well https://t.co/wATue5Cqh0 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) January 19, 2018

The easiest way for Russia to discredit anything is to have a handful of bots tweet in favor of it and watch everyone lose their minds https://t.co/EnbbtcnkWj — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 19, 2018

Notice how the fuckwits from @NBCnews aren't the least bit interested in government transparency when it's bad for their masters, the democrats. https://t.co/Tba5g0xaAj — Rob Tam (@robtr2) January 19, 2018

What’s the harm in the American people seeing what’s there? It’s always telling to see a member of the news media seemingly advocate for less information. Who have you “joined together with?” — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) January 19, 2018

We’ll see when it comes out won’t we? Why are all the dems afraid to release? Hmmm. — David Pilossoph (@DavidDthreeputt) January 19, 2018

The '80s are calling to ask for their foreign policy back. https://t.co/jvG5NbmwrJ — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 19, 2018

Ken from Fusion GPS and MSNBC weighs in on #ReleaseTheMemo. A bit antsy, it seems.https://t.co/tPvS3zs1pb — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 19, 2018

@KenDilanianNBC, have you ever responded to Bill Browder's claim that you are a reporter who is uncommonly interested in digging into storylines favorable to FusionGPS' corporate and foreign clients? https://t.co/8iqRhdOQy0 — Ursus, Director of Weather and Banana Programming (@AceofSpadesHQ) January 19, 2018

Poor Ken. His months of reporting on the Russia hoax is coming to an end LMAO https://t.co/oKqCkFBsr8 — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) January 19, 2018

If that happens they won’t let go quietly.