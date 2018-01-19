As Twitchy told you earlier, Planned Parenthood referred to participants at the March for Life in DC as “anti-women’s health extremists.” Not to be outdone, NARAL’s trying to make everybody believe the pro-life movement is basically astroturf with a select few pulling the strings:

The #MarchForLife is an opportunity for anti-choice power players to network and try to gain more influence and make the movement appear more popular than it really is: https://t.co/egBf8LCeaw — NARAL (@NARAL) January 19, 2018

The anti-choice movement is gathering in D.C. today—but their presence is felt beyond just the #MarchForLife. They’ve spent decades finding new ways to insinuate themselves into our government, policies & politics:https://t.co/xRSs8rhK9N pic.twitter.com/pDMqNklbwM — NARAL (@NARAL) January 19, 2018

Puh-leeze!

TFW all you've got left is conspiracy theories even you don't believe https://t.co/JaqKnSY8Gr — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) January 19, 2018

Their desperation is palpable.

That flow chart is hilarious. Here's mine: Democrats fund Planned Parenthood through your taxes. —->

Planned Parenthood donates to Democrats. ——>

Democrats fund Planned Parenthood through your taxes. —->

Planned Parenthood donates to Democrats. ——> And so on https://t.co/bCombMQWqK — MoLife (@molratty) January 19, 2018

Delusional much, NARAL?

No. I'm actually here. Ground zero. It's mostly young folks, members of the clergy and people with babies in strollers. Nothing at all like that. Liars. https://t.co/dudqPMnhWF — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) January 19, 2018

Is it possible for your eyes literally to roll out of your head? https://t.co/XuTxbDCDGe — N. Bourbaki (@d08890) January 19, 2018

Looked pretty popular from where I was standing! https://t.co/BqYQuvyryr — NIKO, I'm with Trump (@NikoTheFarmer) January 19, 2018

Who do you want to believe, NARAL or your lying eyes?

One final question:

If it's not growing, then why are you so scared? https://t.co/61VWdCaobS — Dan (@danieltobin) January 19, 2018

Crickets.

***

