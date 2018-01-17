As Twitchy reported over the weekend, convicted traitor Chelsea Manning, whose prison sentence President Obama commuted just before leaving office in January of 2017, announced a run for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland. Manning’s attempt to win over voters got off to this start a couple weeks ago:

But will this support help with Manning’s P.R. effort? Most signs point to “no”:

Good luck finding a more perfect couple. https://t.co/oi05lngvkd pic.twitter.com/rBFN9KNl3G — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 17, 2018

If you are cool with Sheriff Arpaio running for Senate in Arizona but up in arms that Chelsea Manning is running in Maryland – you my friend are a HYPOCRITE. #GoChelsea — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 14, 2018

Manning might end up having the weirdest political campaign in recent memory.

You seriously cannot make this sh!t up! Lmao!😃😁😄😅😆 — Libra (@KimonoGurl) January 17, 2018

Hahaha! Well THAT endorsement should cinch the election! 😂🤣😅👏👏😂 — Happyinaz (@HappyinazLyn) January 17, 2018

Hahahahahahahaha!!!!! 2018 is gonna kill me 😂 https://t.co/XVNjUQ34PD — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) January 17, 2018

Truly a divinely matched couple! Both traitors, both supporting foreign powers. — James Pidd (@JamesPidd) January 17, 2018

Sarsour’s expression of support for Manning also has a “backfire” element to it:

You're basically calling yourself a hypocrite b/c you support Manning but not Arpaio. pic.twitter.com/V4IovOk0in — Casey "Stable Genius" Smith (@x0x0x00x0x0) January 14, 2018

So, um, she’s admitting she’s a hypocrite because she also supports one but not the other? https://t.co/OGnilc4L1I — Conservative (@BrownDeerRepub) January 17, 2018

