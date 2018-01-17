As Twitchy reported over the weekend, convicted traitor Chelsea Manning, whose prison sentence President Obama commuted just before leaving office in January of 2017, announced a run for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland. Manning’s attempt to win over voters got off to this start a couple weeks ago:

But will this support help with Manning’s P.R. effort? Most signs point to “no”:

Manning might end up having the weirdest political campaign in recent memory.

Sarsour’s expression of support for Manning also has a “backfire” element to it:

