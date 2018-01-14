As we told you earlier, convicted felon Chelsea Manning is running for Senate in Maryland.
Well, here’s Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer’s response to that news.
Didn’t @xychelsea already have a chance to serve this country honorably and fail? #askingforafriend
— Dakota Meyer (@Dakota_Meyer) January 15, 2018
Game. Set. Match. Give it up, Chelsea … it’s over.
yup, we're running for senate 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/ynFv6w32np
— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) January 14, 2018
