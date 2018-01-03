President Trump’s tweet in response to Kim Jong-un yesterday sent many scurrying for duck-and-cover. Hillary Flack Neera Tanden claims Trump’s tweet really hit home hard:

I had to just reassure my teen-age daughter not to panic about nuclear war with North Korea because she read Trump’s tweet. I’m so filled with rage at Donald Trump. — Neera Tanden🖖🏼 (@neeratanden) January 3, 2018

The election of Donald Trump has ignited a firestorm of alleged concern from kids, according to their parents (and certain journos), and that’s just the latest.

Because you were not filled with rage at Trump before that tweet. https://t.co/K6c2at31Fp — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) January 3, 2018

Nooo, not at all! *Eye roll*

Maybe your daughter shouldn’t be on twitter then. And for that matter, maybe her mom shouldn’t either… https://t.co/gcNSpz1foj — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) January 3, 2018

It is possible to criticize Trump's childish and unpresidential behavior without inventing ridiculous stories about frightened children. https://t.co/jKRvTpMTJb — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 3, 2018

How about you use this as a teaching moment instead of using your child and theatrics to get attention? https://t.co/oprFSk9Hnb — Jennifer (@jennyleesac30) January 3, 2018

Tell your daughter that Kim Jong-Un said he was going to target her personally if she didn't clean her room. #Caring https://t.co/e7W9tGq7j0 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 3, 2018

Wonder if said teenage daughter was in a panic when she found out North Korea threatened to launch a nuclear weapon at the US multiple times or did the parent not explain that nuance during the described panic attack? https://t.co/WOe4PLzkFa — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) January 3, 2018

Maybe she should do less Twitter. https://t.co/1FUF6RHO2a — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 3, 2018

Just have your 4 year old who can figure out complex foreign affairs coach them on how to handle such a crisis.#FixedItForYou https://t.co/r1BjVMZlBO — Brad Slager 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) January 3, 2018

My teen-age daughter is enjoying an extra couple of hours up this evening because school's delayed in the morning on account of the bitter cold. Let your daughter be a child for God's sake. https://t.co/3hBoNgrcL2 — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) January 3, 2018

Think that's bad? Kids my age watched The Day After. https://t.co/BVnHksvDdD — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 3, 2018

You nominated Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/AaEWyL4cLH — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 3, 2018

***

