President Trump’s tweet in response to Kim Jong-un yesterday sent many scurrying for duck-and-cover. Hillary Flack Neera Tanden claims Trump’s tweet really hit home hard:

The election of Donald Trump has ignited a firestorm of alleged concern from kids, according to their parents (and certain journos), and that’s just the latest.

Nooo, not at all! *Eye roll*

Trending

***

Related:

‘Like a GHOUL’: Neera Tanden absolutely TORCHED for this take on California fires; Update: Tanden apologizes (AFTER the backlash)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpNeera TandenNorth Koreanuclear weaponstwitter