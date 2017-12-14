You waited and waited for it … and at long last, here it is: The woke kid’s take on Net Neutrality repeal (via The Nation’s national affairs correspondent John Nichols).

For those who do not know how seriously the rising generation takes #NetNeutrality, consider this: kids at my 14-year-old daughter's school were posting notes today bemoaning the FCC's decision. pic.twitter.com/hZkTeCBzEa — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) December 14, 2017

It’s even better than we hoped it would be.

No one understands regulations like woke 14-year-olds. https://t.co/qsgSHyv1Lg — BT (@back_ttys) December 14, 2017

That is, like, so true!

are you joking? i honestly cannot tell — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) December 14, 2017

Joking? No way. This is serious business, right here. Life-and-death stuff.

"Behold the seriousness of this situation!" pic.twitter.com/jQAB6tQZ6W — BT (@back_ttys) December 14, 2017

"Look at what you've done to the children, Ajit Pai! They're forced to pass notes now that you've killed the internet!" pic.twitter.com/8CSExaUa9O — BT (@back_ttys) December 14, 2017

A "kid" wrote "RIP Net Neutrality" on a piece of paper. There's no debating that, folks. The FCC must reverse today's decision. — BT (@back_ttys) December 14, 2017

Strongest statement of support I have ever witnessed. I can barely type because of the tears blurring my vision. — Joe Bouch (@redandgearhead) December 14, 2017

Were they not posting them online because the internet is now dead? https://t.co/vkRbNlCLS7 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 14, 2017

Or maybe because they didn’t actually write these notes.

Today's 14 year olds write like 7 year olds? — ✞ (@Twisted_Artist) December 14, 2017

I think there's about a 92% chance he scribbled that note himself and took a pic. pic.twitter.com/J0rhx6ZoT6 — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) December 14, 2017

My 4 year old Westie, Cannoli asked me today, "What has the FCC done with supposed #NetNeutrality over the last 2 years for consumers anyway other than line pockets of congress & corporations?" Then, she 💩 on a paper I scribbled and pretended was hers. I had no words. — basschica (@basschica) December 14, 2017

Snort.