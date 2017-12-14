You waited and waited for it … and at long last, here it is: The woke kid’s take on Net Neutrality repeal (via The Nation’s national affairs correspondent John Nichols).

It’s even better than we hoped it would be.

That is, like, so true!

Trending

Joking? No way. This is serious business, right here. Life-and-death stuff.

Or maybe because they didn’t actually write these notes.

Snort.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FCCJohn Nicholsnet neutralitywokewoke kids