You waited and waited for it … and at long last, here it is: The woke kid’s take on Net Neutrality repeal (via The Nation’s national affairs correspondent John Nichols).
For those who do not know how seriously the rising generation takes #NetNeutrality, consider this: kids at my 14-year-old daughter's school were posting notes today bemoaning the FCC's decision. pic.twitter.com/hZkTeCBzEa
— John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) December 14, 2017
It’s even better than we hoped it would be.
And the #WokeKid takes have begun! https://t.co/u9y7wNcm5S
— Jason (@CounterMoonbat) December 14, 2017
No one understands regulations like woke 14-year-olds. https://t.co/qsgSHyv1Lg
— BT (@back_ttys) December 14, 2017
That is, like, so true!
are you joking? i honestly cannot tell
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) December 14, 2017
Joking? No way. This is serious business, right here. Life-and-death stuff.
"Behold the seriousness of this situation!" pic.twitter.com/jQAB6tQZ6W
— BT (@back_ttys) December 14, 2017
"Look at what you've done to the children, Ajit Pai! They're forced to pass notes now that you've killed the internet!" pic.twitter.com/8CSExaUa9O
— BT (@back_ttys) December 14, 2017
A "kid" wrote "RIP Net Neutrality" on a piece of paper. There's no debating that, folks. The FCC must reverse today's decision.
— BT (@back_ttys) December 14, 2017
Strongest statement of support I have ever witnessed. I can barely type because of the tears blurring my vision.
— Joe Bouch (@redandgearhead) December 14, 2017
Were they not posting them online because the internet is now dead? https://t.co/vkRbNlCLS7
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 14, 2017
Or maybe because they didn’t actually write these notes.
— DLasss (@Wwlasss) December 14, 2017
Today's 14 year olds write like 7 year olds?
— ✞ (@Twisted_Artist) December 14, 2017
I think there's about a 92% chance he scribbled that note himself and took a pic. pic.twitter.com/J0rhx6ZoT6
— Jason (@CounterMoonbat) December 14, 2017
My 4 year old Westie, Cannoli asked me today, "What has the FCC done with supposed #NetNeutrality over the last 2 years for consumers anyway other than line pockets of congress & corporations?" Then, she 💩 on a paper I scribbled and pretended was hers.
I had no words.
— basschica (@basschica) December 14, 2017
Snort.
It's a mystery how Trump succeeded in today's super-serious political environment.
— BT (@back_ttys) December 14, 2017