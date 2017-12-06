As Twitchy told you, liberals are practically peeing themselves with glee over reports that Rupert Murdoch’s mansion and winery in Bel Air are on fire.

But Hillary flack Neera Tanden’s response to the news might be the worst we’ve seen yet:

With Neera Tanden cheering it on, like a ghoul https://t.co/d5BTS4ZmUH — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 6, 2017

“Ghoul” is the perfect word to describe what she is.

You seriously hope that your political appointees have their homes burned down? Classless! — The Best American (@bestamericanUSA) December 6, 2017

I do not hope for such things at all. I just note the Karma. — Neera Tanden🖖🏼 (@neeratanden) December 6, 2017

What an awful thing to say. pic.twitter.com/mC86b0IIII — BT (@back_ttys) December 6, 2017

What a shameful comment — Colin (@coronadorukus) December 6, 2017

That’s disgusting — Bunty Watson (@thepugsmummy) December 6, 2017

Get a hold of yourself. Just a shameful and disgusting tweet — jack bree (@JackBored) December 6, 2017

Reminder, Neera: It’s not just Murdoch’s house that’s burning. Is “She” unhappy with all those other people, too?

So… She's burning down the homes of a bunch of Hillary voters? — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 6, 2017

uh, PSA dumbshit: THOSE hills are filled with left-voters’ homes … RM’s is one of MANY. shame on you for glorifying/praising the destruction of anyone’s home. so pathetic. — Wendy (@WendyPriest) December 6, 2017

This God you speak of: was she unhappy with all the other fire victims too? Or are you just blinded by political rage that it’s blackened your soul? — Yankee, Esq. (@CTAppeals) December 6, 2017

people losing everything, lulz https://t.co/sN8MQilqgE — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 6, 2017

And all the regular folks whose lives are being destroyed? — Johnny Von Rotten (@JohnnyVonRotten) December 6, 2017

If you live in CA this is what a Clinton flack thinks of your suffering…… pic.twitter.com/eQVO7diSCS — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 6, 2017

God you're a terrible person. — Brent Jackson (@Atlknox87) December 6, 2017

