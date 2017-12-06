As Twitchy told you, liberals are practically peeing themselves with glee over reports that Rupert Murdoch’s mansion and winery in Bel Air are on fire.

But Hillary flack Neera Tanden’s response to the news might be the worst we’ve seen yet:

“Ghoul” is the perfect word to describe what she is.

Unreal.

Reminder, Neera: It’s not just Murdoch’s house that’s burning. Is “She” unhappy with all those other people, too?

Vile.

