Wow. Is there anything Donald Trump can’t do? Today, Chelsea Handler even sees his handiwork in the devastating fires in California:

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

Our heart goes out to her — we find no joy in people having to flee their homes and leave valuable possessions behind. But that’s pretty much where the sympathy ends. Countless others are in the same boat, and they’re focused on what actually matters, not on petty political bullsh*t.

Im sorry for your troubles, but unless Trump was playing with matches in the woods, this isn't his fault. Not everything that happens needs to be turned into a anti-Trump thing

There is enough stuff that is his fault you can talk about, just not this. — Pope Blairius (@PopeBlairiusI) December 6, 2017

It takes a great mind to politicize even a massive fire evacuation. https://t.co/kClHmOkYoY — Holden (@Holden114) December 6, 2017

"Oh shit, my house is burning, I better GTFO! But first, let me tie this to Trump somehow." — Holden (@Holden114) December 6, 2017

Chelsea’s schtick has been wearing thin for a while now, but it actually seems to be getting worse with each passing day.

Yes Trump literally went to California and started the fire himself😒 — Vareck Bridges 🐻 (@Gray_Wolfs76) December 6, 2017

He didn't start the fire

It was always burning since the world's been turning https://t.co/4JDuUgkdnF — Just Karl (@justkarl) December 6, 2017

It’s just effing sad at this point.

It's almost like you're a blithering idiot. — The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) December 6, 2017

Parting advice for Chelsea: