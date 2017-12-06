Wow. Is there anything Donald Trump can’t do? Today, Chelsea Handler even sees his handiwork in the devastating fires in California:

Our heart goes out to her — we find no joy in people having to flee their homes and leave valuable possessions behind. But that’s pretty much where the sympathy ends. Countless others are in the same boat, and they’re focused on what actually matters, not on petty political bullsh*t.

Chelsea’s schtick has been wearing thin for a while now, but it actually seems to be getting worse with each passing day.

It’s just effing sad at this point.

Parting advice for Chelsea:

