It’s already become abundantly clear that many liberals in Congress believe all taxpayer money belongs to the U.S. Treasury and what you get back is only because of government’s good graces (at the “expense” of gov’t of course). Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren joined in to help show how the Left’s talking points made the rounds quickly. Here’s the Dem word of the day:

Today's secret Democrat talking point word is…"heist!" pic.twitter.com/YxM60fg8e7 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 20, 2017

That’s abundantly obvious:

The bill that the Republicans jammed through the Senate tonight isn’t tax reform. It’s a heist. Let's call this out for what it is: Government for sale. #GOPTaxScam — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 20, 2017

Bernie Sanders took the “looting the treasury” approach (maybe he’s jealous):

What we are seeing today, in an unprecedented way, is the looting of the federal Treasury. https://t.co/G0XjvfNwC9 pic.twitter.com/LGvf1VhH0s — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 19, 2017

And of course Warren & Sanders weren’t the only ones using the bank robbery angle to describe their panic about taxpayers getting to keep a little more of their own money:

Unbelievable. GOP just pulled off the biggest bank heist in US history & they’re delivering the loot – >$1 trillion out of our national treasury – to the wealthiest Americans & big corporations. We must fight back harder than ever for our “We the People” vision of our democracy. pic.twitter.com/fAXi0fC2yh — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 20, 2017

This. Is. A. Heist. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) December 20, 2017

This is not a middle-class tax cut. The majority of the benefits will go to the top 1%. This is not a jobs bill. Corporations will use tax cuts to reward shareholders and invest in automation. This is a historic heist that we will regret for years to come. #GOPTaxScam — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) December 19, 2017

Be prepared to hear a lot more “heist” and “looting” in the coming days.

Democrats got their talking points with “heist” as the key word. Good luck with that strategy. https://t.co/1WXNg4UZSs — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 20, 2017

All money belongs to smarter elites like Ms Warren. When you take it out of their control, it's a "heist". #TheMoreYouKnow https://t.co/4Ejb8ffcJx — Rob Waterson (@RobWaterson) December 20, 2017

Looting! LOL https://t.co/HjI4rzQdtV — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 20, 2017

This is Orwellian. https://t.co/lLAj5J1zqe — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 20, 2017

You tried to steal Cherokee heritage, you babbling geriatric. That's the heist.https://t.co/GERBxAhfVv — ☠Problematic AF™, Taking It To The Streets☠ (@EF517_V2) December 20, 2017