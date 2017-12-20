It’s already become abundantly clear that many liberals in Congress believe all taxpayer money belongs to the U.S. Treasury and what you get back is only because of government’s good graces (at the “expense” of gov’t of course). Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren joined in to help show how the Left’s talking points made the rounds quickly. Here’s the Dem word of the day:

That’s abundantly obvious:

Bernie Sanders took the “looting the treasury” approach (maybe he’s jealous):

And of course Warren & Sanders weren’t the only ones using the bank robbery angle to describe their panic about taxpayers getting to keep a little more of their own money:

Be prepared to hear a lot more “heist” and “looting” in the coming days.

