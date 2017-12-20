Just to set the stage so you know what you’re in for:

Watch a statist tell you the money the GOP just gave back to you is not your money, but the state's. https://t.co/ptn22jRdUl — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 20, 2017

Democrat Sen. Jeff Merkley is very concerned that Americans might get to keep a little more of their own money, except he obviously doesn’t believe it’s their money:

Unbelievable. GOP just pulled off the biggest bank heist in US history & they’re delivering the loot – >$1 trillion out of our national treasury – to the wealthiest Americans & big corporations. We must fight back harder than ever for our “We the People” vision of our democracy. pic.twitter.com/fAXi0fC2yh — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 20, 2017

Translation:

He thinks all the money you earn rightfully belongs to the "national treasury," and you get it by the grace of The State https://t.co/fKnw6wLKIx — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 20, 2017

Looters complaining about looting their loot https://t.co/k6NGXpUE08 — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 20, 2017

Merkley took a page from Sen. Chris Murphy that’s nothing short of shameless and maddening.

Bank heists generally don't end with people keeping more of their own money. https://t.co/09aMPEJFtc — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) December 20, 2017

Me keeping more of the money I earn is stealing?! SERIOUSLY?!?! https://t.co/cJtACalLOT — Heather (@hboulware) December 20, 2017

They’re from the government and they’re here to “help” you.

For the #Left, not confiscating your money is a cost to government… — Mark Walker (@MarkOkanagan) December 20, 2017

This guy basically believes he has an inherent right to your money. It is a socialist thought process, actually. https://t.co/lYeAf1GqVR — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 20, 2017

Dems really think all of your money belongs to the government and they will let you have your pittance when they are done with it. https://t.co/Lq0HCiG1SW — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) December 20, 2017

“Out of our national treasury.” This is sophistry. https://t.co/oJExpRY5Nc — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 20, 2017

Narrator: “your paychecks are the national treasury.” — FricosisGuy (@FricosisGuy) December 20, 2017

"national treasury" Hey, clown? The country is $20 trillion in debt and takes in record revenue totals each year. The problem is lying vote-buying shit weasels like you and your pals. https://t.co/IXrfk3KW2O — Azathoth (@ArkhamRealty) December 20, 2017

Democrats believe all your money belongs to the govt. Don't vote Democrat ever https://t.co/zglGFWE07u — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) December 20, 2017

Get a load of this dipshit….he's pissed because American taxpayers get to keep more of their money. He actually thinks it belongs to him. #Liberalism is a mental disorder. https://t.co/GDCV7tm7uM — St Michael (@ZooWhisperer) December 20, 2017

It's our money, you dunce. https://t.co/3hkDbKDiTf — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 20, 2017

this is basically a debate between people who believe the state has first dibs on your property and those who don't. https://t.co/ktpR65BwbP — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 20, 2017

lol. "heist" is the word of the day today. Focus group tested and ready for repetition. Now watch how many regular people just blindly and deafly repeat it. Polly want a cracker? Squawk. https://t.co/jxND8pLiuD — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) December 20, 2017

by "our of our national treasury" he means money from our wallets expropriated via taxation. https://t.co/IRrZ9Qle7z — streiff RS (@streiffredstate) December 20, 2017

We are a Republic and reducing taxes is not a heist, it’s a gift to WE THE PEOPLE to be able to determine how we spend OUR money! Clown. — Rick Swift (@rickswift) December 20, 2017

Taking $1 trillion out of the national treasury?? pic.twitter.com/7ESdFGLsOH — Waldo (@AndyWIII) December 20, 2017

Obligatory point of order:

