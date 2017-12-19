Pretty safe to say that Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy isn’t planning to support the GOP’s tax reform plan:

How we spend our money is a reflection of our priorities. Republicans are telling you loud and clear – tax cuts for billionaires are more important than our children's health. https://t.co/3WQ5XQF4kd — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 19, 2017

Yeeeeeeah, we’re gonna stop you right there, Chris.

It ain't your money. — Joe (@JoeFL65) December 19, 2017

it's not your money 🤷 — Jonathan Leigh (@jonathan_leigh) December 19, 2017

It's NOT your money!! — Carl (@carlphx1) December 19, 2017

It’s not your money to spend! — Mr. Stubborn (@obdurate_one) December 19, 2017

👏IT👏IS👏NOT👏YOUR👏MONEY!👏 — Vince The Capitalist (@vincethecappie) December 19, 2017

Chris IT'S NOT YOUR MONEY!! — A Scott Braddock (@Phillybama1) December 19, 2017

Class envy is wrong! Where does it say, that our money is yours?"Render to Chris, the things that are Chris's! " — Hawkeye Fan (@hawkeysasquatch) December 19, 2017

IT

IS

NOT

YOUR

MONEY@ChrisMurphyCT! It’s the taxpayers! And we want tax reform!!!!! https://t.co/3amki8hnsM — Patriotic Bear ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@Phibear94) December 19, 2017

It's OUR MONEY! Live within your means and find a way to cut the waste and fraud. Why don't you start with the hush slush fund! Now many more are out there? — JillJ (@JillJillmjordan) December 19, 2017

Hey Chris. Did you mean “How we (fed govt) spend your (the people) money is a reflection of our (fed govt) priorities”? — Kirk (@kirkkinsey) December 19, 2017

Using the royal “we”, are you? Your money? Last time I looked it was money I made from my hands, sweat, time, talent. Not yours or the government’s. — DebMcA (@mddebm) December 19, 2017

Hi Chris,

1. It's not YOUR money, it's the people's money

2. Everyone but the top 5% have a $0 increase

3. You're a disingenuous hack.

4. CHIP isn't effected. — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 19, 2017

OUR money? It’s not your money. How about looking for savings elsewhere. You don’t have a revenue problem. It’s a spending problem. Do your job and cut spending. — dan walker (@dansissp) December 19, 2017

jeesh…get over yourself..this stuff is so old…If you want to help kids..HELP them….The money anyone keeps is THIER own money. Govt. has no money it does not take from someone! — Amy 0311 Mom (@Amyloukingery) December 19, 2017

If you’re so worried about childrens health you should support their parents keeping more of the money they work hard to earn. It’s not YOUR money. https://t.co/uw53OBepuj — Heather (@hboulware) December 19, 2017

I want more of MY money in MY pocket. Go figure out ways to spend your money. — Vern Nickerson (@CoachNickerson) December 19, 2017

'Scuse me. That's not your money. It was earned by taxpayers, who get called greedy when they want to keep a bit of it to take care of their own families. — Pam Brewer (@brewer_pam) December 19, 2017

It's not your money. It's ours. — Goodbye, Net Neutrality. Don't let the door hit ya (@HarryThetech76) December 19, 2017

You mean how YOU spend OUR money. Why don't you get out your checkbook or start a charity, Chris?

Stop acting like you have the moral high ground when spending other people's money. It's called theft. — the immoral State (@theimmoralState) December 19, 2017

By “our” money you mean that which you have taken from productive citizens? How about I keep MY money and decide what I want to do with it? Feel free to do the same with YOUR money. — Walter Hellums (@walter_hellums) December 19, 2017

