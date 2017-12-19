We know you were on the edges of your seats waiting for Bernie Sanders to weigh in on the tax reform bill passing the House. Well, we’ve got good news for you. The wait is over:

Über-wealthy senator with zero self-awareness says wut? 

Trending

Hopefully he won’t take his top off. But we do encourage him to take a seat.

***

Related:

INSANE IN THE DEM BRAIN! Nancy Pelosi’s hysterics make tax reform THAT much sweeter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie Sanderstax reform