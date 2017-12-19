This week a maddening story was reported detailing the lengths the Obama administration went in order to save the Iran Deal:

Now, THIS is news! Finally some PROOF POTUS colluded with Russia … but it ain't President Trump https://t.co/TfYGtUuL1W — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 18, 2017

It has been revealed how the Obama Admin deliberately undercut efforts to bring down a billion-dollar drug cartel linked to Hezbollah to help push the Iran deal #Tucker @FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 20, 2017

Politico had the story:

NOW LIVE: The secret backstory of how the Obama administration let Hezbollah off the hook https://t.co/TZN2LVv1Bm pic.twitter.com/wrBkSXVpjA — POLITICO (@politico) December 17, 2017

For eight years, a top-secret DEA facility in Chantilly, Virginia, was the hub of a global investigation that used wiretaps, undercover operations and informants to map Hezbollah’s illicit networks of drug traffickers and other criminal enterprises. https://t.co/TZN2LVv1Bm pic.twitter.com/9fl7ll5LZs — POLITICO (@politico) December 17, 2017

Here's the actual @politico investigation re: Obama and Hezbollah that's struck such a nerve, so you can read it for yourselves, folks: https://t.co/jWAAYbcEmB .

And thanks @Cirincione, @Khanoisseur, @benjaminja & other echo chamberists for the publicity https://t.co/PecIX7z2Yb — Josh Meyer (@JoshMeyerDC) December 19, 2017

However, the man who served as Obama’s deputy national security adviser wasn’t going to take that lying down:

There is boundless irony and hypocrisy in how much people who love to sneer at "echo chambers" live entirely inside a perpetual right wing echo chamber of non-fact based anti Iran Deal propaganda. https://t.co/mMw1Zk4Ckv — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 20, 2017

Confirmed:

This is the funniest thing you've ever tweeted. https://t.co/69YAFSvIL9 — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 20, 2017

Right!? For starters, what media outlet is a “right-wing echo chamber”?

Ah yes, that quintessential right wing bubble known as Politico. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 20, 2017

Ben, you’re in an unique position to refute parts of the story you find incorrect. Perhaps do that approach instead of this. It’s more befitting of the office of which you served and a debate would do well to inform the public conversation. — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) December 20, 2017

He can't do it because the report's true. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 20, 2017

And yet you didn’t actually refute any of it, you toad https://t.co/mB90Z3662l — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2017

It’s certainly hilarious to see somebody from the Left who’s been defending the honor of the media in the face of “fake news” allegations from Trump join that particular crusade, especially against Politico.

Yes, I'm sure Politico is an anti-Iran deal echo chamber. You have to be on LSD to believe this — or, for that matter, to think Ben Rhodes is a foreign policy genius. https://t.co/Tgam7uSkBZ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 20, 2017

@politico is not exactly right wing media, Ben. You know what you did, and now we all do too. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 20, 2017

Your coining "echo chambers" for media and now lamenting it's use is really quite funny. Did you EVER think the world, USA would allow Iran to have nukes, wreak havoc in Middle East? — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) December 20, 2017

Ben used an echo chamber to help terrorists, but everyone else is the real problem. https://t.co/hgcRvAn7HY — Dan (@danieltobin) December 20, 2017

Politico is a "right wing echo chamber" now, apparently https://t.co/3bWKbYAovp — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 20, 2017

Welcome to the vast right-wing conspiracy and echo chamber, @politico. You're going to have to report negatively about yourself now. #Caring https://t.co/w8xLDBZ6a3 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 20, 2017

Boundless hypocrisy to me is enabling terrorist organizations to maim & kill Americans while living in America & enjoying the freedom our great nation provides.

How many of my friends had to die because of your shady dealings with Hezbollah?

You sicken me. https://t.co/PFCjX7IbIi — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) December 20, 2017

I expect the same journos who jumped on Trump Jr. yesterday for saying media wouldn't cover the Hezbollah story reported by Politico will also note that Politico is not a part of the "right wing echo chamber" https://t.co/U2cwYbS4IC — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 20, 2017

It was written by left-wing Politico. You can't even fail without failing. — Hillary's Blood Clot (@RightNutDouche) December 20, 2017

I don't typically use the word "butthurt," but that Ben Rhodes tweet. 😂😂😂 — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 20, 2017

it's off the scales for him. pic.twitter.com/nUzVpmIqrF — Jeremy (@The_Smirker) December 20, 2017

It sure is something else.

***

