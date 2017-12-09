Chelsea Handler had a heckuva week. She blamed President Trump for a wildfire threatening her home in California, and also promoted a video mocking Sarah Sanders’ speech and appearance:

You’d expect a self-described feminist to be a lot more feminist than that, but guess not:

If you can’t intelligently disagree with a woman’s position on national policy, ridicule her looks. Thanks, feminism. https://t.co/mhGGlGyou0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 9, 2017

Way to go feminist! Ad hominem attacks on a woman’s looks. Good job pushing liberal agenda. https://t.co/V8P87BbvZY — Chef Michael Perry (@lcbchefperry) December 9, 2017

Women attacking women for something as superficial as makeup #Shameful https://t.co/fLpLbyfxWM — SUZANNE STRATFORD (@SuzStratford) December 9, 2017

Yah this “woman” is supposed to be a representative of modern feminism… this is why feminism is a joke. https://t.co/bWDDy0YGp3 — daniel (@DanielWatsonLa) December 9, 2017

Great feminist, cupcake. When 'humor' descends to the level of simply mocking other women, it's time to turn in your p*ssyhat–women like you are women's worst enemy. Ms. Sanders is 1000X the role model for women than you could ever dream of being & a hell of a lot prettier. https://t.co/tQu8F073OZ — Linda Suhler, Ph.D. (@LindaSuhler) December 9, 2017

Handler defended the video this way:

Glad to see how much of a strong feminist you are, by promoting positive body image of other females. @SarahHuckabee — Dana Haigh (@danahaigh) December 8, 2017

This woman deserves to be taken down. She is pure evil. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 8, 2017

Using the term “deserves to be taken down” might be considered a bigger deal by some people if the parties were reversed.

Hey @TwitterSupport Isn't this kinda violent for your new Rules? Just asking https://t.co/17hcQY9d6n — David Alvord (@davealvord164) December 9, 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, the definition of hypocrisy. https://t.co/e77g2mp8rv — Michael James (@MichaelCTW) December 9, 2017

So let me see if I have this right…the rules don't apply if it's someone you don't like? Feminist hypocrisy at it's finest. Please, keep tweeting things like this. It's nice to have an example to point to, when people ask why more women are rejecting feminism. https://t.co/sl3xLpzw5n — 🎄Lady Sky🎄 (@LadySkyIsHere) December 9, 2017

