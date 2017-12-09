Chelsea Handler had a heckuva week. She blamed President Trump for a wildfire threatening her home in California, and also promoted a video mocking Sarah Sanders’ speech and appearance:

You’d expect a self-described feminist to be a lot more feminist than that, but guess not:

Handler defended the video this way:

Using the term “deserves to be taken down” might be considered a bigger deal by some people if the parties were reversed.

Unreal.

