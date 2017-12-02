After the GOP tax bill vote, Michael Moore sees a coup under way. Apparently Trump and the GOP congressional majority plan to overthrow themselves, or something:

The Republican Party is the enemy of the American people. The Senate just passed the Trump Tax Increase, 1:50am, enriching the 1% & concentrating wealth in the hands of the few. Capitalism & Fascism. The coup is underway. Make no mistake about it. EVERYONE OFF THE BENCH! 11/6/18! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 2, 2017

The bench?

You don’t have anyone on the bench https://t.co/v5SaetC2BC — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2017

As evidenced by Bernie Sanders being a leading choice of Dems to run for president. Again.

@MMFlint IS the 1%, a point that he always leaves out. — DallenH (@d_allen_h) December 2, 2017

Heh. Republicans are evil for letting Americans keep more of their hard earned money? Go jump in a lake. https://t.co/eEJmP4Gr2T — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) December 2, 2017

If only there were a civilized political process and regularly contested elections to resolve such a “coup”…https://t.co/fxO7usNGE7 — 🇺🇸 Adam Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@AdamBaldwin) December 2, 2017

Coup? Have you taken your meds today? https://t.co/4DOKAPbt1m — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 2, 2017

I bet Moore won't donate his tax savings back to the Feds. https://t.co/HK9x8BgCtT — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) December 2, 2017

Moore will have more time to try and get people “off the bench” now that his Broadway show aimed at bringing down the Trump presidency has been shut down.