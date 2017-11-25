Agreed, it’s way too early for anyone (who isn’t planning on running) to be thinking about the 2020 election, but that hasn’t stopped some people from sizing up the field as it now stands.

As Twitchy reported back in mid-October, the first Granite State poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire, put Bernie Sanders on top of the Democratic pile for 2020 at 31 percent, followed by Joe Biden at 24 percent and Elizabeth Warren at only 13 percent.

For its part, The Hill interviewed around a dozen prominent Democrats to have them size up the next primary field, and once again, Bernie Sanders stood out, on top of Joe Biden in second and Elizabeth Warren, who persisted in coming in third.

Democrats rank Bernie Sanders as their top choice for 2020 https://t.co/BFNDI2W1sT pic.twitter.com/T5ZmpKSM5c — The Hill (@thehill) November 24, 2017

Bernie-mentum!

This is like a ‘make-up call’ from the DNC. They cheated Bernie in 2016 so now it’s ‘his turn.’ That’s worked out so well for them in the past. https://t.co/ZbCRZMeXKV — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) November 25, 2017

Pre-order “What Happened II” from Amazon.com now.

He’s actually their most viable candidate in many ways https://t.co/95T5Xgn4iv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 24, 2017

He does have the advantage of not actually being a Democrat, so that’s one thing.

The socialist that isn't even a Democrat that owns three houses and whose wife in under investigation for fraud… https://t.co/YUshVfaWgm — I’m Peculiar! (@Pqlyur1) November 24, 2017

That’s the guy in first place right now, yes.

Which speaks volumes about the strength of the Democrat bench. #ServesEmRight https://t.co/dKMcBK0ims — Cruadin (@cruadin) November 24, 2017

Unbelievable but where Dems are headed ideologically. https://t.co/Xs79oRvk68 — Mary Anne Noble (@manoble1946) November 24, 2017

The guy who just introduced a bill to make college “free”. Ideologically, #2016 was the warmup act. https://t.co/n0PMIS345D — del (@d__el) November 24, 2017

The party of JFK is long gone. Bring out the hammer and sickles for 2020. #foxnews https://t.co/C53ApB7KG8 — BayshoreRunner (@BayshoreRunner) November 24, 2017

This is why they can no longer call themselves democrats. They are the Socialist Party of America. Just admit it people. https://t.co/imNU2GRfRq — Steve Orr (@srorr3) November 25, 2017

A rich, old, and senile communist is their top choice?? Socialism doesn't work, it kills https://t.co/dHAjg1HDB4 — Billy the Kid (@Cross_Rhodes_) November 24, 2017

The party of rich old white socialists has chosen their mascot. https://t.co/5YeyhiKqon — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) November 24, 2017

Good grief, he will be 145 years old. We can’t come up with anyone else? https://t.co/xhqIhtUufw — Jenn (@YMOJenn) November 24, 2017

Seriously? A 300 year old communist is going to beat President Trump? 😂https://t.co/Jh0qVq0q9X — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) November 25, 2017

Just stop. Can we please have a candidate born later than the 1950s? My patience has run out waiting for the generational shift in leadership that our country needs. https://t.co/uPfEdhAPxD — Bob Clark (@Clarkivist) November 24, 2017

The young fresh face of the modern Democratic party https://t.co/esaoGIp6iM — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) November 24, 2017

All Dems have to do to win the next election is put forth a somewhat sane, non-communist, somewhat toward the "center" candidate . . . but no, they'll put forth Bernie lol. https://t.co/36plj93e50 — R. Michael Fox (@FoxMan2099) November 24, 2017

Please don't give people a reason to vote for Trump again https://t.co/41FnDRVOdj — Tom Duke (@tomdukeee) November 24, 2017

Can’t wait for all of the oppo research that’s been held onto to come out. 2020 is going to be fun. https://t.co/11qpoWgdMi — Lanc (@LancDupree) November 24, 2017

“Ok Bernie we promise we won’t rig the primaries and throw you under the bus this time!” https://t.co/wvLjynnklM — Devo 🦇 (@DevonWa1) November 24, 2017

And that's who they should run (if for some reason the Clooney/Booker ticket doesn't work out) https://t.co/9ZQcRhsSNC — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 24, 2017

Yes, please go with that. https://t.co/ReclKnK5Lw — I Believe In Auburn And Love It (@thoreAU_WDE) November 25, 2017

Absolutely and please, Mad Maxine Waters for VP. Dream ticket! https://t.co/3GUz6ZyhgK — DisneyJoe (@tempio_joe) November 24, 2017

