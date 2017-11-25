Agreed, it’s way too early for anyone (who isn’t planning on running) to be thinking about the 2020 election, but that hasn’t stopped some people from sizing up the field as it now stands.

As Twitchy reported back in mid-October, the first Granite State poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire, put Bernie Sanders on top of the Democratic pile for 2020 at 31 percent, followed by Joe Biden at 24 percent and Elizabeth Warren at only 13 percent.

For its part, The Hill interviewed around a dozen prominent Democrats to have them size up the next primary field, and once again, Bernie Sanders stood out, on top of Joe Biden in second and Elizabeth Warren, who persisted in coming in third.

Bernie-mentum!

He does have the advantage of not actually being a Democrat, so that’s one thing.

That’s the guy in first place right now, yes.

