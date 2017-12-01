The timeline of allegations of Trump and Russia election “collusion” causes some confusion upon further examination:
Someone has yet to explain to me how speaking to a geopolitical foe during transition period is "collusion." I would hope dialogue takes place between an incoming president and others on the global stage.It looks like the timing (and nature of contact) will be chief determinants.
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 1, 2017
She’s not alone in pondering that point:
I have the same question. And how could a meeting taking place a month after the election constitute “collusion” to get Trump elected? https://t.co/Vh2xp93P0N
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 1, 2017
Brit Hume wonders the same thing:
This is the right question. https://t.co/kpRGW3s9QM
— Brit Hume (@brithume) December 1, 2017
Or maybe questioning the “collusion” timing is…
*exactly what a Russian spy would say*
— Carl Gustav plus lots of unnecessary characters (@CaptYonah) December 1, 2017
LOL.
Stay tuned!
***
