The timeline of allegations of Trump and Russia election “collusion” causes some confusion upon further examination:

Someone has yet to explain to me how speaking to a geopolitical foe during transition period is "collusion." I would hope dialogue takes place between an incoming president and others on the global stage.It looks like the timing (and nature of contact) will be chief determinants. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 1, 2017

She’s not alone in pondering that point:

I have the same question. And how could a meeting taking place a month after the election constitute “collusion” to get Trump elected? https://t.co/Vh2xp93P0N — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 1, 2017

Brit Hume wonders the same thing:

This is the right question. https://t.co/kpRGW3s9QM — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 1, 2017

Or maybe questioning the “collusion” timing is…

*exactly what a Russian spy would say* — Carl Gustav plus lots of unnecessary characters (@CaptYonah) December 1, 2017

LOL.

Stay tuned!

***

