News that Michael Flynn has issued a guilty plea to a charge of lying to the FBI has Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe thinking a couple moves into the future. If President Trump goes down, maybe Pence will too:

Don’t forget Flynn may well have highly incriminating evidence about VPOTUS Mike Pence, who claimed that Flynn misled him about Kislyak. Perhaps Pence wasn’t as clueless as he claims. And we know a sitting VP can be indicted and convicted. Recall Agnew. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 1, 2017

Others were as excited as Tribe by that prospect:

Now… (In the words of Dick Van Dyke)

"Wouldn't that be loverly." https://t.co/6apNwD44cl — Bob McIntyre (@BobMcIntyre53) December 1, 2017

That’s a total stretch, but even if it were to happen, then what? President Hillary Clinton? Buzzkill incoming!

President Ryan? ROFL. You guys don't get Hillary no matter WHAT YOU DO. Sorry. Nice try. https://t.co/4VJ788zXNV — 🎅🏻TheChristmasFOO🎄 (@PolitiBunny) December 1, 2017

D’oh!

