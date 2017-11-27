As Twitchy reported earlier, President Trump got plenty of backlash after referring to Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” at a White House event honoring Native American code talkers. Warren’s Democrats Senate colleague Ed Markey came to her defense while slamming Trump for the comments:

What @realDonaldTrump said about my partner @SenWarren is a slur. It disparages the Native American war heroes, standing right beside the President, who risked their lives to protect his right to make such a disgusting comment. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 27, 2017

A “slur” against Elizabeth Warren? Dana Loesch wasn’t having any of that:

If you’re more outraged over Trump’s slam on Warren than Warren's history of racist appropriation, read this thread: https://t.co/DUBZJkHGvp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2017

This is quite the reality check for Sen. Markey (and left-leaning media):

Your partner lied about being indigenous for professional advancement and spurned outreach from actual nation representatives. The portrait behind them was the founder of your party who sent indigenous Americans on the trail of genocide. https://t.co/iAvpex1IwH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2017

If only the media and their Democrat party were as angry at Elizabeth Warren’s racist appropriation of indigenous American culture for personal gain as they are at Trump for mentioning it. You have no moral high ground here. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2017

Warren presented herself as the “first woman of color” at Harvard Law. Also: "Warren had described herself as a minority on a law professors' listing for several years, ending in 1995."https://t.co/NP4HhPxYA4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2017

Warren was finally busted when actual Cherokee genealogists called her out: https://t.co/RZs7ANJ1b0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2017

Well, there it is.

https://t.co/egYnizZwNu, compiled by @LegInsurrection, is the definitive resource for facts as Warren's Native American problem https://t.co/PNn3MC5c10 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) November 27, 2017

