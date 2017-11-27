As Twitchy reported earlier, President Trump got plenty of backlash after referring to Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” at a White House event honoring Native American code talkers. Warren’s Democrats Senate colleague Ed Markey came to her defense while slamming Trump for the comments:

A “slur” against Elizabeth Warren? Dana Loesch wasn’t having any of that:

This is quite the reality check for Sen. Markey (and left-leaning media):

Well, there it is.

