So, um, in case you missed it, Donald Trump brought the cringe today when he spoke to Navajo code talkers. And when we say cringe, we mean cringe:

The video is … even worse:

That moment was awful on so many levels. We’ve actually lost count of the number of levels.

It’s awful, all right. But you know what doesn’t help?

Elizabeth Warren’s what, now?

But she’s always a victim!

Know what else is deeply unfortunate?

Here we are.

It’s in there somewhere!

Everything is terrible. And so is Elizabeth Warren.

Editor’s note: As more members of the MSM have come to Warren’s defense and are referring to “Pocahontas” as a racial slur, we’ve updated the headline of this post to read “media” as opposed to just “NBC News.” This post has also been updated with additional tweets.

