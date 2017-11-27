So, um, in case you missed it, Donald Trump brought the cringe today when he spoke to Navajo code talkers. And when we say cringe, we mean cringe:

!!! Trump, at event honouring Native American code talkers, calls Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas." Full quote: "You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 27, 2017

People were joking that Trump was going to disparage Warren as "Pocahontas" at an event honouring Native veterans. Trump…just…did it. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 27, 2017

Trump is holding this event honouring Native American code talkers, and insulting Warren as "Pocahontas," in front of a portrait of president Andrew Jackson, who signed the Indian Removal Act. pic.twitter.com/UoJpoOsoNC — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 27, 2017

The video is … even worse:

MOMENTS AGO: Pres. Trump at White House event honoring Navajo code talkers, makes joke about "Pocahontas" Sen. Elizabeth Warren. pic.twitter.com/PgdhbxBrfT — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 27, 2017

That moment was awful on so many levels. We’ve actually lost count of the number of levels.

I always think Trump can't surprise me anymore and I'm always wrong https://t.co/fJYoq1oe7w — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) November 27, 2017

.@IvankaTrump Asking again to please tell Dad it’s FAUXcahontas. FAUX. For the love of god. https://t.co/7cOkRhcSsg — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2017

Beyond parody. P.s the joke is supposed to use “fauxahontas” because the whole point is that Warren pretended to be Native American to advance her career. https://t.co/jwG84wFf5r — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 27, 2017

the Pocahontas ad lib is terrible and the Jackson portrait is atrocious but the real honest-to-god condescension is the awkward shoulder pat and "but you know what, I like you" https://t.co/dwiqgRusHI — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 27, 2017

There's no amount of opprobrium you could heap on Trump that would hurt more than the deafening silence that followed that joke. https://t.co/qEKV1BXokj — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 27, 2017

I want Donald Trump to be humiliated, except humiliation requires a level of self-awareness that I don't think he is capable of https://t.co/Bf1KwPmRr6 — Deck the Halls with Math (@politicalmath) November 27, 2017

Sometimes a picture really is worth a 1,000 words. That's the portrait of Pres. Andrew Jackson presiding over another ugly Trump moment. https://t.co/WBazYasRt2 — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 27, 2017

Indian stuff aside: It's not appropriate for a president to use a ceremony honoring veterans to attack a specific political opponent. — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) November 27, 2017

A. In reference to Elizabeth Warren, "Faux/Po/cahontas" isn't a racial slur, it's joking about her laughable claim to Native ancestry

B. Throwing it out at a ceremony to honor Navajo Code Talkers takes a world class buffoonhttps://t.co/swjTUJ7g9l — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 27, 2017

The "Pocahontas" stuff against Warren is exhibit Z in the never-ending case of how Trump takes legitimate conservative gripes and makes them completely politically toxic — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) November 27, 2017

It’s awful, all right. But you know what doesn’t help?

Trump comments on Elizabeth Warren's heritage at event honoring Native American code talkers: "You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas." https://t.co/lKSNecEXfu — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 27, 2017

Elizabeth Warren’s what, now?

Dear Media, You guys know that Warren isn't Native American, right? — RBe (@RBPundit) November 27, 2017

Holy cow, NBC. Sen. Warren is not of Native American heritage. Pres. Trump's comments are tactless (normal) but don't make her a victim. https://t.co/AdISqFOV0e — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 27, 2017

But she’s always a victim!

Warren, on MSNBC just now, not laughing: "It was deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without throwing out a racial slur." — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 27, 2017

.@SenWarren: "It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the united States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur." pic.twitter.com/eYEPjJITL3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) November 27, 2017

Know what else is deeply unfortunate?

It was also deeply unfortunate that the voters of Massachusetts gave their approval to a person who falsely claimed to belong to a minority group to advance her career, and yet here we are. https://t.co/hyASkJrSTx — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 27, 2017

Here we are.

.@realDonaldTrump racial slur ricocheting around the world https://t.co/0x3yV5jHaB — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 27, 2017

WH press sec says "Pocahontas" is not a racial slur. (Fact check: it is.) https://t.co/tRW5H7ILcn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 27, 2017

Pocahontas is a Disney princess. Also, Elizabeth Warren isn't Native American. Where's the slur, Jim? https://t.co/GGD8aVc6w1 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 27, 2017

It’s in there somewhere!

Naturally, White House Press Corps is far more outraged over Trump calling out Warren for faking her heritage than they are over Warren faking her heritage. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 27, 2017

It is a racial slur for Warren to call herself Native American. https://t.co/Dve9FJETir — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 27, 2017

What @realDonaldTrump said about my partner @SenWarren is a slur. It disparages the Native American war heroes, standing right beside the President, who risked their lives to protect his right to make such a disgusting comment. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 27, 2017

Your partner lied about being indigenous for professional advancement and spurned outreach from actual nation representatives. The portrait behind them was the founder of your party who sent indigenous Americans on the trail of genocide. https://t.co/iAvpex1IwH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2017

If only the media and their Democrat party were as angry at Elizabeth Warren’s racist appropriation of indigenous American culture for personal gain as they are at Trump for mentioning it. You have no moral high ground here. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2017

Everything is terrible. And so is Elizabeth Warren.

Do Democrats realize just how unlikable this woman is? https://t.co/HNLZvbRB2r — RBe (@RBPundit) November 27, 2017

Editor’s note: As more members of the MSM have come to Warren’s defense and are referring to “Pocahontas” as a racial slur, we’ve updated the headline of this post to read “media” as opposed to just “NBC News.” This post has also been updated with additional tweets.