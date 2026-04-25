Starbucks Orders Workers to Nashville: Left-Leaning Holdouts Dig In and Demand To Stay in Seattle

Starbucks has moved to Tennessee. They told about 100 staff members they had to move to Tennessee, as well. The workers are refusing to move even if it means losing their jobs.

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This is not good for Tennessee. Let the leftists stay behind in Seattle. https://t.co/GDuP0Qobrd — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 25, 2026

Starbucks office workers are reportedly balking at orders to relocate to the company’s new $100 million Nashville hub, with some left-leaning workers repulsed by the prospect of living and working in the capital of deep-red Tennessee. The java giant has been struggling to persuade employees to move from Seattle — even after warning some they could lose their jobs if they refuse, Bloomberg News reported. The pressure has centered on Starbucks’ roughly 100-member North America sourcing team, which was told to move down south or risk losing their jobs. To sweeten the deal, the company has dangled stock grants worth tens of thousands of dollars and offered other incentives to lure workers to Nashville, according to Bloomberg.

Pro-tip to Starbucks - there are people in America who would love those jobs and will move to do them.

All Southern universities have seen a vast increase in attendance. Just hire recent college graduates and keep them in the South if these workers disdain Nashville. https://t.co/bnfWUQQoxV — Terry Ann (@terryannonline) April 25, 2026

There is a huge hiring pool!

I'm glad they're refusing to move to Tennessee. Much, much better for Tennessee. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) April 25, 2026

Keep them far away from red states. Libs have messed up enough stuff.

Hire new staff. Those Seattle people will absolutely HATE Nashville....the land of Morgan Wallen. — Polly's Mom (@crash2it) April 25, 2026

Wait isn’t it actually good? The leftists stayed behind 😂 — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) April 25, 2026

This is the huge silver lining.

Coming from someone who lives in the PNW…TN doesn’t want these folks — Nenny (@nenny4coffee) April 25, 2026

Great for them. Hire new staff that lives in reality not leftist fantasy. — Tony (@1st_12151791) April 25, 2026

The new hires will also probably be much better employees!

Disagree. I see it as Best Possible for Tennessee.



Last thing Tennessee needs is more liberals contaminating Nashville. — Bob Dorn (@GoGreenRC) April 25, 2026

There are already too many libs in Nashville right now, including the Mayor.

Celebrate Tennessee your best day ever, you all are blessed. — Clayton Mark (@CowboyClayton67) April 25, 2026

there's already a rash of Californians poisoning Nashville — 🧀caliCardinalFan🧀 (@brieche52084083) April 25, 2026

Keep all the Leftists over on the West Coast. They don't need to come destroy more red states.

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