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Starbucks Orders Workers to Nashville: Left-Leaning Holdouts Dig In and Demand To Stay in Seattle

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on April 25, 2026
Townhall Media

Starbucks has moved to Tennessee. They told about 100 staff members they had to move to Tennessee, as well. The workers are refusing to move even if it means losing their jobs.

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Starbucks office workers are reportedly balking at orders to relocate to the company’s new $100 million Nashville hub, with some left-leaning workers repulsed by the prospect of living and working in the capital of deep-red Tennessee.

The java giant has been struggling to persuade employees to move from Seattle — even after warning some they could lose their jobs if they refuse, Bloomberg News reported.

The pressure has centered on Starbucks’ roughly 100-member North America sourcing team, which was told to move down south or risk losing their jobs. 

To sweeten the deal, the company has dangled stock grants worth tens of thousands of dollars and offered other incentives to lure workers to Nashville, according to Bloomberg.

Pro-tip to Starbucks - there are people in America who would love those jobs and will move to do them. 

There is a huge hiring pool!

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Keep them far away from red states. Libs have messed up enough stuff. 

This is the huge silver lining.

The new hires will also probably be much better employees!

There are already too many libs in Nashville right now, including the Mayor.

Keep all the Leftists over on the West Coast. They don't need to come destroy more red states.

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