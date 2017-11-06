About a week before the 2016 presidential election, Donna Brazile was looking forward to it being over:

Please God, let this end soon — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) October 30, 2016

And now, perhaps thanks in no small part to Donna Brazile’s book, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager agrees with what Brazile tweeted back then:

The relitigation of 2016? Agreed.https://t.co/Is6K595MP9 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) November 4, 2017

That seems like a passive-aggressive swipe at the former DNC chair. Hmm, what happened?

When Hillary people tell you to stop talking about 2016 https://t.co/m4c9HRkrsT — Chris Lewis (@ColdChrisFiles1) November 5, 2017

Democrats have been doing this for abt 1 year,but when it starts getting downright disgusting&deceitful the whining begins!Grab the popcorn! — Beth (@Beth2002) November 4, 2017

Umm. You guys have been relitigating Hillary’s 2016 loss non-stop. You can’t just stop when it’s inconvenient for you. #DealWithIt loser! https://t.co/cn7O8Url1u — S GD, Ph. D. (@s_gd_usa) November 5, 2017

Fallon is among Dems such as ex Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook and Nancy Pelosi who are now totally over talking about the 2016 election.