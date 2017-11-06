About a week before the 2016 presidential election, Donna Brazile was looking forward to it being over:
Please God, let this end soon
— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) October 30, 2016
And now, perhaps thanks in no small part to Donna Brazile’s book, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager agrees with what Brazile tweeted back then:
The relitigation of 2016? Agreed.https://t.co/Is6K595MP9
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) November 4, 2017
That seems like a passive-aggressive swipe at the former DNC chair. Hmm, what happened?
When Hillary people tell you to stop talking about 2016 https://t.co/m4c9HRkrsT
— Chris Lewis (@ColdChrisFiles1) November 5, 2017
Democrats have been doing this for abt 1 year,but when it starts getting downright disgusting&deceitful the whining begins!Grab the popcorn!
— Beth (@Beth2002) November 4, 2017
Umm. You guys have been relitigating Hillary’s 2016 loss non-stop. You can’t just stop when it’s inconvenient for you. #DealWithIt loser! https://t.co/cn7O8Url1u
— S GD, Ph. D. (@s_gd_usa) November 5, 2017
Fallon is among Dems such as ex Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook and Nancy Pelosi who are now totally over talking about the 2016 election.