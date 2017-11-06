About a week before the 2016 presidential election, Donna Brazile was looking forward to it being over:

And now, perhaps thanks in no small part to Donna Brazile’s book, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager agrees with what Brazile tweeted back then:

That seems like a passive-aggressive swipe at the former DNC chair. Hmm, what happened?

Fallon is among Dems such as ex Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook and Nancy Pelosi who are now totally over talking about the 2016 election.

Tags: 2016 electionBrian FallonDonald TrumpHillary ClintonRussia