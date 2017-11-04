Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager Robby Mook said on CNN yesterday that he wants to look forward rather than continuing to talk about the 2016 election. Claims made in Donna Brazile’s book (which she’s now trying to reel back in) have another leading Democrat quickly putting 2016 behind her:

Pelosi on if she believes Donna Brazile: You haven't heard me re-litigate last year's election. I wasn't involved in the presidential — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 3, 2017

Pelosi on if DNC rigged system: My focus is on the next elex..I don't have a spare second to be thinking about..what went on within the DNC — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 3, 2017

Nancy Pelosi on Hillary Clinton rigging the DNC: "I’m Not Interested In What Went On Within The DNC During Dem Primary". pic.twitter.com/LL9LcaAmzI — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) November 3, 2017

Well, that didn’t take long.

Pelosi – "Not interested"

Mook – "Move past 2016"

Dean – "Rigging is standard"

Obama – "…" https://t.co/tMZNPz3kwb — Andy Kirn (@AndyKirn) November 4, 2017

SERIOUSLY🤦‍♀️she has stood there so many times talking about Russia & sexism in 2016 election 🤦‍♀️ — steve (@stevlucas) November 3, 2017

Watching Mook & Pelosi slink away from Brazile revelations is

priceless. They no longer want to look back at 2016 election! — gia scarlett (@giatny) November 4, 2017

***

Related:

Puh-LEEZE! Nancy Pelosi wishes GOPer Dems dragged through mud in 2012 were president now

THWAP! Nancy Pelosi steps on a BIG self-awareness rake in dash to ‘protect God’s creation’