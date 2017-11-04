It’s official:

Definitely!

Former interim head of the DNC Donna Brazile has a bombshell claim in her book that has made even the staunchest of Hillary Clinton defenders say it’s time to move beyond 2016. It’s clear that Brazile is feeling the heat from the Left side of the aisle, because a fast walk back was attempted yesterday after President Trump cited her book to hammer Hillary Clinton:

She “never said Hillary rigged the election”? Hmm:

If Brazile didn’t want people to think Hillary and the DNC teamed up to rig the game against Bernie, that’s the worst possible way to phrase it.

Prepare for the backtracking to accelerate in the coming days. Meanwhile, is Brazile going to say that Elizabeth Warren is lying?

