It’s official:

Definitely!

Former interim head of the DNC Donna Brazile has a bombshell claim in her book that has made even the staunchest of Hillary Clinton defenders say it’s time to move beyond 2016. It’s clear that Brazile is feeling the heat from the Left side of the aisle, because a fast walk back was attempted yesterday after President Trump cited her book to hammer Hillary Clinton:

Today’s lesson: Being quoted by Donald Trump means being MIS-quoted by Donald Trump. Stop trolling me. #NeverSaidHillaryRiggedElection — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) November 3, 2017

She “never said Hillary rigged the election”? Hmm:

Did she not read her own book? pic.twitter.com/8fkVzntsTT — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) November 4, 2017

Did you bother to read your own book? pic.twitter.com/AvOWreAJbJ — Brian O'Neill (@NYC__Native) November 3, 2017

If Brazile didn’t want people to think Hillary and the DNC teamed up to rig the game against Bernie, that’s the worst possible way to phrase it.

Did Donna wake up with a horse's head in her bed this morning? https://t.co/MUZZGku93X — streetwiseprof (@streetwiseprof) November 3, 2017

You literally said she rigged it against Bernie. https://t.co/zXQQkRDQih — Lee Doren (@LDoren) November 3, 2017

I actually felt a tinge of sympathy initially for Donna. But now that she’s retreated to hack mode … okay, nix that. “I didn’t say Hillary rigged it! I just said her campaign took a series of actions that collectively amount to rigging!” https://t.co/YNGQt6AgQw — David Henry (@imau2fan) November 4, 2017

Did she not write her own book ?@donnabrazile Like Her boss ! 🤣🤣🤣❔ — I'M IMMIGRANT (@Immigrant_L) November 4, 2017

yes and you never gave anyone the debate questions in advance. We know. lolol https://t.co/B2PZZWsniQ — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) November 3, 2017

Prepare for the backtracking to accelerate in the coming days. Meanwhile, is Brazile going to say that Elizabeth Warren is lying?