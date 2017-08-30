The city of Los Angeles will now join Oberlin, Ohio and other progressive areas in the country by no longer observing Columbus Day:

LA City Council just voted 14-1 to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day as municipal holiday. Reporting 1,3,6pm @KTLA — Courtney Friel (@courtneyfriel) August 30, 2017

The L.A. City Council just voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day as a municipal holiday — David Zahniser (@DavidZahniser) August 30, 2017

Indigenous Peoples Day will replace Columbus Day in L.A. Passionate speeches from both Native Americans and Italian Americans. pic.twitter.com/wMCv0xsBca — mollenbeck (@amollenbeckKFI) August 30, 2017

Prayer and ceremony held inside city hall in support of council recognizing #IndigenousPeoplesDay in lieu of #ColumbusDay. @KABCRadio pic.twitter.com/q02ZTfHtZO — James Rojas (@JamesRojasKABC) August 30, 2017

That’ll certainly solve all of the city’s problems. #EyeRoll

