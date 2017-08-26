Yesterday President Trump pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and Senate and House Democrats slammed the decision:

Also among those hammering Trump for pardoning of Arpaio is Republican Sen. John McCain:

McCain’s criticism of Trump comes on the heels of his “no” vote on skinny repeal of Obamacare, much to the delight of Democrats.

