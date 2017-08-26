Yesterday President Trump pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and Senate and House Democrats slammed the decision:

As millions of people in TX and LA are prepping for the hurricane, the President is using the cover of the storm to 1/ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2017

Pardon a man who violated a court's order to stop discriminating against Latinos and 2/ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2017

.@POTUS pardon of fellow birther Arpaio makes mockery of rule of law, & says communities of color can be targeted & abused w/ total impunity — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 26, 2017

Presidential pardons should not be rewards for bad behavior and discrimination. Granting a pardon to Joe Arpaio is shameful and appalling. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) August 26, 2017

A major natural disaster is occurring & Trump is spending time attacking transgender troops & pardoning a racist,criminal sheriff. Shameful. https://t.co/7FqPjxU2TZ — Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen (@RepKihuen) August 26, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump has claimed he wants to unite the country, but his words and actions continue to tear it apart. https://t.co/wAaudurjut — John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) August 26, 2017

Unprecedented. The pardon of Joe Arpaio shows disregard and contempt for due process & our criminal justice system.https://t.co/CpNzZOJmVH — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 26, 2017

Joe Arpaio is unlawful and cruel and the normal DOJ process was ignored. This is a dangerous use of Presidential power. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 26, 2017

Outraged by pardon of #Arpaio. @POTUS's decision disregards rule of law & respect for separate branches of govt. https://t.co/DxUE7afGtx 1/2 — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) August 26, 2017

Tonight, @POTUS announced that its acceptable to profile Latino's & ignore immigrants human rights. It's disgusting https://t.co/Ga1PZLt5Qc — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) August 26, 2017

.@POTUS just pardoned Arpaio, convicted of contempt for discriminatory police practices. That's not "public service," or any service at all. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 26, 2017

Also among those hammering Trump for pardoning of Arpaio is Republican Sen. John McCain:

.@POTUS's pardon of Joe Arpaio, who illegally profiled Latinos, undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law https://t.co/2FckGtwQ2m — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 26, 2017

McCain’s criticism of Trump comes on the heels of his “no” vote on skinny repeal of Obamacare, much to the delight of Democrats.

